Toggle Menu
How a hill in the Western Ghats buried a part of a village in Keralahttps://indianexpress.com/article/explained/how-a-hill-in-the-western-ghats-buried-a-part-of-a-village-in-kerala-kavalappara-landslide-5903013/

How a hill in the Western Ghats buried a part of a village in Kerala

Almost 60 people are feared dead in Kavalappara, buried alive under layers of mud and rocks. It is the worst tragedy in Kerala’s devastating monsoon so far this year.

Kerala weather, kerala flood, kerala rains, Kavalappara landslide, landslide in Nilambur, couple survives Kavalappara landslide, heavy rainfall in Kerala, Kerala news, Indian express
Portions of this mighty hill came down crushing several homes in Kavalappara. (Express photo by Vishnu Varma)

The area

The landslide at Kavalappara occurred a couple of hours after another in Puthumala in neighbouring Wayanad district. The two landslide sites are on either side of a section of the ecologically sensitive Western Ghats, close to Tamil Nadu’s Nilgiri district. Water coming down the hills at Puthumala becomes the Chulika stream, which meanders through gorges and valleys to emerge as the bigger Chaliyar river, which flows by Kavalappara. On August 8-9, the Chaliyar inundated several towns along its banks.

Read | Only house standing, but resident not sure if it’s a good thing to be alive

Mud, rocks, trees

The top of the hill remains inaccessible, so the height of the landslide’s crown is yet to be ascertained. A mass of mud, gravel, and boulders came sweeping down, uprooting hundreds of trees along the way.

Advertising
Kerala weather, kerala flood, kerala rains, Kavalappara landslide, landslide in Nilambur, couple survives Kavalappara landslide, heavy rainfall in Kerala, Kerala news, Indian express
Local men engaged in rescue operations. (Express photo by Vishnu Varma)

The hill collapses

Around 7.30 pm on August 8, in pounding rain, villagers heard a deafening roar as an entire hillside at Kavalappara in Pothukal village panchayat near Bhoodanam in Kerala’s Malappuram district crumbled.

Buried 50 ft under

The hill settled on a 10-acre are coconut plantation at its base, entirely burying a few dozen homes. There is no estimate of the volume of mud that came down, but state Minister K T Jaleel has said bodies could be buried 50 feet deep.

Nilambur landslide: Only house staKerala weather, kerala flood, kerala rains, Kavalappara landslide, landslide in Nilambur, couple survives Kavalappara landslide, heavy rainfall in Kerala, Kerala news, Indian expressnding, but resident not sure of it’s a good thing to be alive
Thankamani, who miraculously survived the landslide in Kavalappara, with her goat. While her home was spared, many houses lie in rubble now. (Express photo by Vishnu Varma)

Raining death

Malappuram meteorological subdivision got 189.4 mm rain from August 1 to August 7, 66% more than the normal 114.3 mm. On August 8, the Nilambur rain gauge station, the one nearest to Kavalappara, recorded the highest rainfall of that day in Kerala.

HOURS EARLIER

17 people from 7 families died after a landslide washed away 10 acres of land in a private tea estate in Puthumala in Meppadi village panchayat of Wayanad district. 53 houses, a mosque, a temple, a shop and two estate-quarters vanished under mud and rocks. The crown of the landslide was 800 ft high. Wayanad meteorological subdivision got 252.3 mm rain from August 1-7 — the most in Kerala during this period, and a 37% departure from the 184.5 mm normal.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android