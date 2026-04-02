Explained: Why Himachal Pradesh revised its controversial vehicle entry tax proposal

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu speaks in the resumed Budget session of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly in Shimla. (Express photo)

In a last-minute reversal just hours before the new rates were to kick in at midnight on March 31, the Himachal Pradesh government, led by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, announced a partial rollback and rationalisation of entry fees for vehicles registered outside the state.

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The move came amidst sustained pressure from transporters, farmers, and political leaders in neighbouring Punjab and Haryana, where protests had escalated along the borders. Here is what to know.

What has changed after the midnight revision?

The chief minister announced revisions during the ongoing budget session in the Himachal Vidhan Sabha. While there is reportedly some variation in how the rollback was framed, the core adjustment for lighter passenger vehicles is as follows: