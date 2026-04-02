Explained: Why Himachal Pradesh revised its controversial vehicle entry tax proposal

The changes were part of a broader policy shift initiated in December 2023 that replaced older passenger and goods taxes with a unified framework, offering some concessions for electric vehicles

Written by: Manraj Grewal Sharma
5 min readChandigarhApr 2, 2026 08:22 AM IST
Himachal, Sukhu, vehicle, vehicle taxChief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu speaks in the resumed Budget session of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly in Shimla. (Express photo)
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In a last-minute reversal just hours before the new rates were to kick in at midnight on March 31, the Himachal Pradesh government, led by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, announced a partial rollback and rationalisation of entry fees for vehicles registered outside the state.

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The move came amidst sustained pressure from transporters, farmers, and political leaders in neighbouring Punjab and Haryana, where protests had escalated along the borders. Here is what to know.

What has changed after the midnight revision?

The chief minister announced revisions during the ongoing budget session in the Himachal Vidhan Sabha. While there is reportedly some variation in how the rollback was framed, the core adjustment for lighter passenger vehicles is as follows:

Five-seater and 6-12 seater passenger vehicles: The government has rationalised the rates. Some accounts describe a uniform entry fee of Rs 100 for non-HP passenger vehicles (up to 12+1 capacity). Other reports note that the full hike was withdrawn or partially rolled back, with five-seaters potentially staying closer to the earlier Rs 70 and 6-12 seaters around Rs 110, though a Rs 100 uniform rate has been widely cited in the final adjustments.

Private cars/LMVs: The steep jump to Rs 170 appears moderated, though exact implementation at different barriers may still vary pending the final notification.

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Commercial and heavy vehicles: These remain largely untouched by the rollback, facing the steepest increases (buses up to Rs 600, heavy goods vehicles up to Rs 900).

The government has introduced a Special Rebate Scheme (5-km rebate) to ease the burden on border residents, applicable to people living within 5 km of the Himachal border in Punjab and Haryana. They can apply for special entry passes, which must be vetted and signed by their local Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) or Tehsildar. A “minimum fee” will apply, though the exact amount is yet to be detailed in the official notification.

And what was the original proposal?

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Under revisions notified earlier under the Himachal Pradesh Tolls Act, 1975, the state had significantly hiked entry fees (often referred to as toll or entry tax) for non-Himachal vehicles, effective April 1, 2026. These fees are collected at toll barriers and apply in addition to any national highway tolls on overlapping routes.

The key proposed hikes included:

  • Private cars, jeeps, vans, and light motor vehicles (LMVs): From around Rs 70 to Rs 170.
  • 6- to 12-seater (or up to 12+1) passenger vehicles: From Rs 110 to Rs 130 (or up to Rs 170 in some classifications).
  • Commercial buses: Up to Rs 600.
  • Heavy goods vehicles/large goods carriers: Up to Rs 900 (from Rs 720).
  • Other categories, such as construction machinery and tractors, also saw increases.

Himachal-registered vehicles remain exempt.

Rationale behind the proposal

The state is facing a severe fiscal crunch and has reported a modest revenue from toll barriers, ex: Rs 171.48 crore from 11 barriers in 11 months in one reported period. The government sees the unified tax framework as essential to bolster its treasury, while defending the policy as a necessary update rather than a drastic new burden.

The changes were part of a broader policy shift initiated in December 2023 that replaced older passenger and goods taxes with a unified framework, offering some concessions for electric vehicles.

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However, critics in Punjab have characterised the proposal as a desperate revenue measure by a cash-strapped administration. Protest leaders, including Gaurav Rana of the Punjab Morcha, argue the structure is flawed, saying that vehicles on routes like Kiratpur Sahib–Manali already pay kilometre-based tolls via automated systems (e.g., FASTag). Adding a state “entry tax” amounts to double taxation on the same stretch.

Moreover, the border districts of Rupnagar and Mohali share deep family, business, and cultural links with Himachal. Even the earlier Rs 70 fee was viewed as a hurdle for daily commuters; the hikes threatened livelihoods in transport and tourism.

Why was the proposal rolled back?

The decision was driven by escalating political and public pressure as the midnight deadline loomed.

Chief among these were the border protests by transporters, “Punjab Morcha” activists, farmer unions (including Kirti Kisan Union), and others. They threatened to block all 33 entry points into the state, including Garha Morh, Barotiwala, and entry points in Rupnagar, Hoshiarpur, and Pathankot districts.

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Authorities reportedly stopped a tractor-trolley carrying pilgrims to Manikaran Sahib, demanding a high permit fee (around Rs 15,000 in some accounts), which was seen as “extortionary.”

Political pressure also factored in, with CM Sukhu facing opposition within the party, as well as protests by the opposition BJP inside and outside the Himachal Assembly.

The chief minister assured Congress leaders in Punjab that the interests of Punjabi residents would be protected. Punjab’s Finance Minister Harpal Cheema had criticised the move in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha on March 11, calling Himachal “almost bankrupt” and citing issues like frozen dearness allowance (DA), halted recruitments, and withdrawal of free power and BPL rations. Punjab is considering a reciprocal tax on Himachal-registered vehicles and has sought legal opinion from the Advocate General.

Manraj Grewal Sharma
Manraj Grewal Sharma

Manraj Grewal Sharma is a senior journalist and the Resident Editor of The Indian Express in Chandigarh, where she leads the newspaper’s coverage of north India’s most politically and institutionally significant regions. From Punjab and Haryana to Himachal Pradesh and the Union Territory of Chandigarh, she oversees reporting at the intersection of governance, law, politics and society. She also reports on the diaspora, especially in Canada and the US. With a career spanning journalism across several countries, academia and international development, Manraj brings a rare depth of perspective to regional reporting. She is widely regarded as a leading chronicler of Punjab’s contemporary history and socio-political evolution, particularly its long shadow of militancy, federal tensions and identity politics. Her book, Dreams after Darkness, remains a definitive account of the militancy years and their enduring aftermath. Professional Background & Expertise A gold medalist in mass communication and a post-graduate in English literature, Manraj has a multifaceted career spanning journalism, academia, and international development. She was also awarded a fellowship by National Foundation of India and did several in-depth pieces on Manipur. Internationally, she has reported from Israel, US, UK, Myanmar, and Mauritius Her key focus areas include: Regional Politics, History, Agriculture, Diaspora, and Security. Of late, she has started focusing on Legal & Judicial Affairs: Much of her recent work involves reporting on high-stakes cases in the Punjab and Haryana High Court, ranging from environmental policy to civil rights. International Consulting: She previously served as a consulting editor for the Asia Pacific Adaptation Network and a publishing consultant for the Asian Development Bank (ADB) in Manila. Academia: For five years, she was the managing editor of Gender, Technology and Development, a peer-reviewed international journal at the Asian Institute of Technology, Bangkok. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent reportage focuses heavily on judicial interventions and regional governance: 1. Environment & Governance "‘NGT can’t test legality of policy’: HC hears challenge to Punjab’s ‘Green Habitat’ plan" (Dec 22, 2025): Covering a critical legal battle over whether the National Green Tribunal has the authority to strike down a state policy regularizing farmhouses on delisted forest land. "High court pulls up Punjab poll panel over audio clip probe" (Dec 10, 2025): Reporting on judicial concerns regarding the transparency and fairness of local body elections. 2. Legal Rights & Social Welfare "HC issues notice to Punjab, Haryana over delay in building old age homes" (Dec 22, 2025): Reporting on a contempt petition against top officials for failing to establish government-run homes for the elderly as promised in 2019. "Victims can appeal acquittals in sessions court without seeking special leave" (Dec 19, 2025): Highlighting a significant procedural shift in criminal law following a Supreme Court ruling. "HC upholds benefits for Punjab FCI officer acquitted in 20-year-old bribery case" (Dec 19, 2025): A report on the concept of "honourable acquittal" and its impact on employee benefits. 3. Human Rights & Identity "As Punjab denies parole to MP Amritpal Singh, HC asks it to submit ‘foundational material’" (Dec 1, 2025): Covering the legal proceedings regarding the radical preacher and sitting MP's request to attend Parliament. "Protecting life paramount: HC backs Muslim woman in live-in after verbal divorce" (Nov 6, 2025): Analyzing judicial protections for personal liberty in the context of traditional practices. Signature Beats Manraj is recognized for her ability to decode complex judicial rulings and relate them to the everyday lives of citizens. Whether it is a 30-year-old land battle in Fazilka or the political implications of Kangana Ranaut’s candidacy in Mandi, her writing provides deep historical and regional context. Contact @grewal_sharma on X manrajgrewalsharma on Instagram ... Read More

 

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