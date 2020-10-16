High recovery rate, high positivity: What the latest Covid-19 data from Haryana show

At Ambience Mall in Gurgaon, Haryana. (Express Photo: Tashi Tobgyal)

New infections with the novel coronavirus in Haryana have slowed considerably, and the recovery rate has crossed 91 per cent — with the four districts bordering Delhi, which have seen the bulk of the infections and fatalities in the state, also reporting among the highest recovery rates. The Haryana Health Department has been working on assessing the municipal ward-wise density of infection in the high-risk districts.

What is the current Covid-19 situation in Faridabad, Gurgaon, Jhajjar, and Sonipat, the four districts bordering Delhi?

These four districts — Faridabad, Gurgaon, Jhajjar, and Sonipat — have recorded the most infections and fatalities, and have the highest rates of positivity in the state. However, as of October 13, the recovery rates in Faridabad was 94.78 per cent, Gurgaon 88.95 per cent, Sonipat 94.59 per cent, and Jhajjar 91.54 per cent, all more than or close to Haryana’s overall recovery rate of 91.74 per cent.

How has the fatality rate been in these districts?

There has been a significant decline from earlier. While on June 15, the fatality rate in Faridabad was 2.35 per cent, it had come down to 1.07 per cent on October 13. In Jhajjar, Gurgaon, and Sonipat, it was 1.12 per cent, 0.78 per cent, and 0.53 per cent respectively on October 13. The overall fatality rate across Haryana was 1.11 per cent, much lower than the national average of 1.52 (as of October 14).

Which districts have a high positivity rate?

Nearly half of Haryana is above the critical positivity rate of 6 per cent. The 11 districts above this threshold include Faridabad (10), Panipat (9.1), Panchkula (9.0), Ambala and Rewari (8.3 each), Gurgaon and Karnal (7.8 each), Sirsa and Kurukshetra (6.5 each), and Hisar (6.3).

The other half of the state is doing better. While Mahendragarh had a positivity rate of 5.8 per cent in the October 13 data, Sonipat had 5.7, Yamunanagar 5.2, Palwal 5.1, Rohtak 4.8, Fatehabad 4.7, Bhiwani 4.5, Kaithal 4.0, Jind 3.6, and Jhajjar 3.0. Nuh and Charkhi Dadri (both with 1.7 per cent) are below the desirable positivity rate of under 2 per cent.

Which groups are the worst affected in Haryana at the moment?

The highest number of cases are in the age group 25-34 years (38,490 cases) followed by age groups 35-44 (28,341), 45-54 (20,765), 15-24 (20,483), 55-64 (14,936), 65-74 (7,467), 5-14 (6,901), 75-84 (2,272), 0-5 (1,956), 85-94 (514) and 95-104 (30).

The gender-wise distribution shows 66 per cent of the infected persons were men (93,353) while 34 per cent were women (48,790).

As far as Covid deaths are concerned, 70 per cent of the deceased patients were men (1,103), and 30 per cent women (476). Out of 1579 deaths till October 11, the data show that 1,150 patients belonged to urban areas while 429 were from rural areas of the state.

What comorbidities did those who died have?

A total 47 per cent patients (745) who died due to Covid had multiple comorbidities, according to the data. Twelve per cent of total deaths (196 patients) were of patients who had diabetes mellitus. Six per cent (97) died due to hypertension, 5 per cent (74) die to respiratory disease, three per cent (37) due to heart disease, and two per cent each due to kidney disease, cancer and liver disease (37, 32, 30 respectively). One per cent (12) had neurological disorder. At least 16 per cent (253) of the patients who died in Haryana did not have any comorbidity.

What was the condition of patients at the time of death?

A majority of the patients who died were on ventilatory support — at least 57 per cent (907); followed by 329 (21 per cent) on oxygen; and 243 patients (15 per cent) on Bilevel Positive Airway Pressure (BiPAP). At least 6 per cent (89) of the patients were declared dead on arrival in the hospitals. Delayed hospitalisation has been found in the majority of cases that resulted in deaths.

