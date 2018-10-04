Explained: Why Chandigarh Police officers are protesting merger with DANIPS

Currently, there are 23 posts of DSP-rank officers in Chandigarh Police. (Express photo by Jaipal Singh) Currently, there are 23 posts of DSP-rank officers in Chandigarh Police. (Express photo by Jaipal Singh)

The Ministry of Home Affairs, vide notification dated September 25, merged Chandigarh Police’s DSP-rank officers with DANIPS cadre. The MHA decision has not found much favour with the Chandigarh Police officers who have challenged it in the Central Administrative Tribunal. Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and various other senior politicians from Congress, SAD and AAP have also lodged a protest against the MHA decision, considering it a dilution of Punjab’s claim over Chandigarh and also calling it a violation of the Punjab Reorganisation Act, 1966.

How does the notification impact Chandigarh Police officers?

Till September 25, although DSPs of DANIPS cadre and from Punjab and Haryana were being posted in Chandigarh, on deputation; but Chandigarh Police’s DSP-rank officers were not sent out of Chandigarh. DANIPS stands for NCT of Delhi, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Daman & Diu and Dadra & Nagar Haveli Police Service. After the September 25 notification, UT Police DSPs shall now have to go out of Chandigarh on deputation to these places for at least three years.

How many DSP-rank posts are with Chandigarh Police?

Currently, there are 23 posts of DSP-rank officers in Chandigarh Police. As on date, these are filled with 10 DANIPS-cadre officers who are currently on deputation and the remaining 13 are occupied by Chandigarh Police officers, who have attained the rank of DSP on promotion.

How does the September 25 notification disturb these 23 posts?

Out of these 23 posts, six shall be filled with promotee officers of DANIPS cadre. In the remaining 17 posts, nine posts shall be filled with direct-recruit DSPs who get into DANIPS cadre through Union Public Service Commission. That leaves Chandigarh Police with only eight seats. These will be filled with Chandigarh Police officers who get promoted to the rank of DSP after serving as inspector for eight years.

Will the notification impact Chandigarh Police officers’ seniority list?

It will not impact the seniority list, but the chances of inspectors getting promoted to the rank of DSP will reduce.

What is positive for Chandigarh Police officers in the new notification?

Chandigarh Police DSPs will get the chance to serve out of the city and get better exposure. Currently, Assistant Sub Inspector is the highest rank on which a candidate is directly recruited in Chandigarh Police. The officer retires on the rank of DSP. By getting merged in DANIPS cadre, Chandigarh Police officers will also stand a chance to get promoted to the next rank of Superintendent of Police. Their retirement age will also increase to 60 years from the current 58 years in Chandigarh Police.

Did MHA consult all stakeholders before issuing the notification?

MHA had invited objections and suggestions from all the stakeholders, including Chandigarh Police personnel from the rank of constables up to the rank of DSP in April 2018. Officers from other places covered by DANIPS were also asked to submit their views. Suggestions/objections sent by Chandigarh Police personnel were reviewed by SSP Nilambri Vijay Jagdale and then SP (Headquarters) Eish Singhal. These two officers compiled the views and forwarded it to the MHA. However, senior officers of Chandigarh Police claimed that MHA did not consult Punjab or Haryana before issuing this September 25 notification.

