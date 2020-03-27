Explained: How do healthcare workers protect themselves from getting infected?

Healthcare workers walk with a cruise ship crew member who is thought to be showing COVID-19 symptoms at Coast Guard Station Miami Beach on Thursday, March 26, 2020. (David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP) Healthcare workers walk with a cruise ship crew member who is thought to be showing COVID-19 symptoms at Coast Guard Station Miami Beach on Thursday, March 26, 2020. (David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP)

As many countries across the world have imposed lockdowns, asking residents to stay home and self-isolate in an attempt to break the chain of transmission of the coronavirus, healthcare workers are at the frontlines of battling the pandemic.

In February, Li Wenliang, a Chinese doctor who warned about the outbreak of the coronavirus, died from the disease. According to the medical journal Lancet, over 3300 healthcare workers have been infected by coronavirus in China as of early March and over 22 have died. In Italy, on the other hand, the country with the highest number of cases after US and China, over 20 percent of the responding healthcare workers contracted the disease and some even died from it.

These figures raise concerns about the steps healthcare workers need to take to protect themselves from the virus. Apart from healthcare workers, deathcare workers including coroners, medical examiners, funeral directors, airline staff and waste management staff are also at increased risk of exposure to the infection.

An editorial in Lancet highlighted the importance of healthcare workers at this time, calling them “every country’s most valuable resource”, urging governments to ensure healthcare workers have access to personal protective equipment (PPE) that are worn to protect themselves from serious workplace injuries and illnesses, and also provide them with food, rest, and psychological support.

What is the risk of exposure for healthcare workers?

A report published in the Annals of Internal Medicine said that the effectiveness of using PPEs in protecting against infection from SARS-CoV-2 is relatively unknown. The study that analysed healthcare workers dealing with a COVID-19 patient with severe pneumonia found that when 41 workers who were dealing with the patient were exposed during an aerosol-generating procedure, 85 percent of them were wearing surgical masks and the remaining were wearing N95 masks.

None of the healthcare workers involved in the study contracted infection even though the aerosol-generating procedures such as endotracheal intubation, extubation, noninvasive ventilation were performed and the workers were at a distance of less than 2 meters from the patient for at least a period of 10 minutes. The conclusion derived from this study is that the use of surgical masks, hand hygiene and other standard procedures prevented them from getting infected.

In China on the other hand, where more than 3,000 healthcare workers were infected, the possible reasons that they contracted infection were highlighted in a report in The Journal of Hospital Infection. These include not having adequate personal protection gear for the workers at the beginning of the outbreak, long exposure to a large-scale of infected patients, pressure of treatment, work intensity, lack of rest, shortage of PPE, inadequate training received by healthcare workers for infection prevention and control (IPC).

So how do healthcare workers protect themselves?

Hospital-associated transmission of COVID-19 is a significant route for the spread of the disease and requires that healthcare workers are prepared and trained on precautions that need to be taken with regards to handling patients, conducting procedures, while also taking care that they themselves don’t contract the infection. In an address to the editor of Infection Control and Hospital Epidemiology, the authors note that due to shortage of PPEs, tertiary and secondary hospitals in China had to call for donations and the workers there had to make do with daily plastic products such as photographic films, plastic wrap, file bag and so on to make “simple PPE”.

“More PPE should be produced or imported, and delivered to hospitals quickly. Training of HCWs to identify suspicious cases and use PPE properly is in urgent need, especially for HCWs in departments other than infectious diseases. Concealing medical history should have legal consequences,” the authors said.

Apart from PPEs, it is imperative that healthcare workers have access to N95 masks, goggles and protective gowns. Additionally, they also need to be trained for IPC.

