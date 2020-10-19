Explained Ideas: Why the Opposition is wrong to target UP government on women’s safety

Protest against the Hathras rape in Jantar Mantar (AP)

In his latest opinion piece in The Indian Express, Sidharth Nath Singh, who is Cabinet minister in the Uttar Pradesh government, has explained why the Opposition is wrong to target UP government on crime, especially those against women.

“The safety of women has been the top priority of the Uttar Pradesh government ever since Yogi Adityanath assumed the office as chief minister in 2017. The UP government, under his supervision, has not only taken appropriate steps to protect women from all kinds of crimes but has also ensured strict punishment to the perpetrators so that potential criminals mend their ways. This approach bore results and ensured that UP led the way in controlling rape and other heinous crimes against women,” he writes.

According to the National Crime Records Bureau’s report in 2019, the rate of rape cases in UP was 2.8 per one lakh whereas in 2016 and 2017 the rate was around 4.6 to 4.0. In 2019, UP ranked 26th among the total of 36 states and union territories in rape cases.

“This data is a vindication of the fact that UP is ahead of other states in terms of controlling rape cases,” he states.

In the figures in “Crime in India 2018 and 2019” published by the NCRB, UP ranks far behind several other states in terms of registered cases of crimes.

“In other words, it is ahead of many states in terms of controlling crime. The percentage of registered crimes in UP is 10.92 while the percentage of its population in the country is 16.85,” he states.

Apart from this, in 2020 (till September) UP has been able to bring about a 42.24 per cent reduction in rape cases and about a 39 per cent reduction in the cases of abduction of women as compared to 2016.

“CM Adityanath’s “zero tolerance” towards crime is showing results,” he writes. This can be gauged from the fact that according to the crime rate per one lakh population, the national average is 58.8, while UP’s average is below that at 55.7, with Assam being the highest at 166. States like Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh also stand above the national average.

He concludes by stating: “After having spent many years in public life, I find no parallel to the acts of irresponsibility that the Opposition resorted to in the Hathras incident. Besides their attempt to spur communal flare-up, and caste-based riots, the irresponsible approach shown by the Opposition is deplorable”.

