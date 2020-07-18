scorecardresearch
Friday, July 17, 2020
Has UK reached herd immunity threshold to prevent 2nd wave?

The paper, titled ‘The impact of host resistance on cumulative mortality and the threshold of herd immunity for SARS-CoV-2’, is pending peer review and is currently online on a preprint server.

A paper by Oxford University researchers suggests that the UK population may already have developed sufficient levels of herd immunity required to prevent a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in the country. The paper, titled ‘The impact of host resistance on cumulative mortality and the threshold of herd immunity for SARS-CoV-2’, is pending peer review and is currently online on a preprint server.

Epidemiologist Sunetra Gupta and three other Oxford University colleagues base their conclusion on the suggestion that the herd immunity threshold (HIT) required to prevent a resurgence is lower than it is taken to be. “It is widely believed that the herd immunity threshold (HIT) required to prevent a resurgence of SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) is in excess of 50 per cent for any epidemiological setting. Here, we demonstrate that HIT may be greatly reduced if a fraction of the population is unable to transmit the virus due to innate resistance or cross-protection from exposure to seasonal coronaviruses,” notes the paper.

Herd immunity can be calculated based on a homogeneous or a heterogeneous model. The homogeneous model assumes that everybody has the same level of immunity. The heterogeneous model, which has been the basis of a number of studies on SARS-Cov-2, assumes differing levels of immunity within the population.

The new paper works with a model that has found that when resistant people mix with non-resistant people, the threshold drops sharply. “The drop in HIT is proportional to the fraction of the population resistant only when that fraction is effectively segregated from the general population; however, when mixing is random, the drop in HIT is more precipitous. Significant reductions in expected mortality can also be observed in settings where a fraction of the population is resistant to infection. These results help to explain the large degree of regional variation observed in seroprevalence and cumulative deaths and suggest that sufficient herd-immunity may already be in place to substantially mitigate a potential second wave,” it says.

The study comes days after King’s College London scientists, in another preprint paper, suggested antibody-mediated immunity to SARS-CoV-2 infection may be short-lived. They analysed the immune response of 90 recovered individuals, and found antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 decreased during an 18-65 day follow-up period.

