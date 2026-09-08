As garbage piles up in Haryana, why has the sanitation workers’ strike continued?

A standoff between agitating sanitation workers and the BJP-led Haryana government remains unresolved despite multiple rounds of talks over the past month.

With the strike now in its second month, here is what to know about the disruption in sanitation services in urban areas across the state.

Why are sanitation workers on strike in Haryana?

Sanitation workers went on strike on August 6, demanding regularisation of the services of 13,093 workers currently employed on municipal rolls.

In addition, the protesting workers are demanding that around 16,500 sanitation workers currently engaged through contractors under the outsourcing system for door-to-door garbage collection also be brought onto municipal rolls.

The state has around 3,400 regular sanitation workers. Besides regularisation, the workers raised 12 other demands, which the BJP-led Haryana government says have already been accepted.