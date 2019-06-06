Explained: Haryana government withdraws EBPG quota, what does it mean?

The Haryana government has withdrawn its quotas of posts kept reserved under the Economically Backward Persons in General Category (EBPG) and Backward Class (Block-C) in government jobs and state-run educational institutions. The government has also asked all the departments of the state government to release reserved posts from the quota into the General/ unreserved category.

Besides EBPG, the decision will have impact on six castes – Jats, Jat Sikhs, Muslim Jats, Tyagis, Rors and Bishnois – that were included in backward class (Block-C) category.

What does Haryana government’s June 5 order say?

EBPG quota was withdrawn in view of reservation provided under the Economic Weaker Section (EWS) by the central government. “Since Economically Weaker Section reservation has come into effect, there is no requirement to continue with reservation of EBPG and such reservation is hereby withdrawn”, the state government’s June 5 order says.

What is its immediate impact?

The government has asked all the departments that in case they had withheld EBPG posts, such posts may be released and requisition for such posts may be sent to the appropriate recruitment authority, treating such withheld posts to be under the General/ Unreserved category.

What is the background of this decision?

In its order dated July 15, 2014, the state government had prescribed reservation for EPBG category at 5 per cent for Group A and B posts; and 10 per cent for Group C & D posts. The matter was reconsidered by the government in the light of reservation for Economically Weaker Sections that was prescribed on February 25, 2019. Since the posts that were kept reserved for EBPG could not be merged/ converted to general/ unreserved category, the government had to withdraw its July 15 order, which was done on June 5. Similarly, under the Backward Class (C) category, there was 6 per cent quota in Group-A and B posts and 10 per cent quota in Group-C and D posts.

How will it impact Jats and other five castes?

Jats and five other castes were notified as Backward Class caste (Block-C) through The Haryana Backward Classes (Reservation in Services and Admission in Educational Institutions Act), 2016. However, it was challenged in the Punjab and Haryana High Court. The court had imposed a stay on it. This, Jats and other five castes could not avail quota benefit in government jobs and admissions in educational institutions. Now, with the government withdrawing this notification, the Jats and other castes shall atleast avail benefit under the Central government’s 10 per cent EWS quota, if they fulfill the eligibility criteria.