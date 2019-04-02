Haryana: Despite at least three major crises, why BJP and Khattar are sitting pretty

In 2014, the BJP won seven of 10 parliamentary constituencies in Haryana and in the Assembly elections in October later that year, the party won 47 seats in the 90-member Vidhan Sabha, thus beginning its maiden power stint in Haryana since the state was formed in 1966.

But the party began on the wrong foot, with back to back law-and-order situations and communal and violent clashes rocking the party and the government during the initial three years. At one point, it seemed that CM Manohar Lal Khattar had lost the plot for himself and the BJP. But with days to go for the Lok Sabha elections, the BJP seems to have made a comeback — thanks to some solid support from the Central unit of the BJP and an Opposition in disarray — and is once again eyeing a repeat of its best-ever performance in 2014.

The government faced its first law and order crisis in November 2014, when a self-styled godman, Sant Rampal, was captured in an operation led by paramilitary forces. At least five women and an infant died in the clash that took place between armed forces and Rampal’s followers.

The BJP government survived the tense situation and carried on, but not for too long. In February 2016, the Jat reservation agitation turned violent, leaving at least 30 people dead and paralysing the state for nearly two weeks. The community that had major political stakes in the state since 1966 turned against Khattar, a Punjabi and among the few non-Jat CMs.

Before the BJP could revive from the Jat agitation, it faced another crisis when Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was convicted on charges of rape and thousands of his followers went on a rampage. At least 36 people died in the violence that followed.

By now, the two Jat-led Opposition parties, the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and Congress, were crying for Khattar’s scalp, blaming him for his ‘inexperience’. However, the BJP threw its weight behind its Chief Minister and Khattar sailed through.

Despite the severe indictment by the Parkash Singh committee, which inquired into the incidents of violence during the Jat agitation and blamed the government for its “failure… at various levels”, the BJP high command did not act against Khattar. Party insiders say Khattar’s “clean image” was one of the reasons why the party stood by him.

Since then, the tables have turned in Khattar’s favour. The confidence levels of BJP workers and leaders are at an all-time high after both the INLD and Congress were routed in the mayoral polls and the BJP scored a thumping victory in the Jind bypoll.

The party has also slammed its doors on desperate attempts made by the main Opposition party, the INLD, to forge an alliance and has decided to go solo in the general elections. Two of INLD’s MLAs, Ranbir Gangwa and Kehar Singh Rawat, have already joined the BJP and the ruling party claims that a few more are in the queue.

The Congress and INLD, on the other hand, are crippled with relentless infighting. The split in the INLD caused by infighting in the Chautala family even cost Abhay Singh Chautala his Leader of Opposition status in the Assembly. Four of the 19 MLAs of the INLD-SAD combine extended support to the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) headed by INLD rebel Dushyant Chautala, and two others joined the BJP.

Talking of competition from the Opposition, BJP state president Subhash Barala said, “We never deny competition, but we will win all 10 parliamentary seats with an unprecedented majority. The results this time shall be unimaginable.”

On infighting in the Opposition ranks, Barala said, “They have already lost self-confidence and thus this infighting. Their own MLAs are not happy with them and that is the reason they are exploring other options. While one party’s split (INLD) has come out in open, the other (Congress) is struggling to combat its infighting”.

For the Jind bypoll, the Congress had attempted to put up a united face by bringing its top Haryana leaders such as Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Ashok Tanwar, Kiran Choudhry, Kumari Selja and Kuldeep Bishnoi together for campaigning, and fielded Randeep Singh Surjewala. But the move failed and Surjewala finished a distant third. The BJP, which fielded Krishan Midha, son of INLD leader Hari Chand Midha whose demise had led to the bypoll, won with a margin of over 50,000 votes. JJP’s Digvijay Chautala stood second.

Besides the Opposition scoring a self-goal, the BJP has played its caste card well. The Jat community, which has over 25 per cent votes in Haryana, is believed to be the dedicated vote bank of the Congress and INLD. However, in order to draw Jat voters, out of nine Cabinet ministers in the Khattar-led BJP government, two Jat ministers, Om Prakash Dhankar (Agriculture) and Capt Abhimanyu (Finance), hold a majority of the departments and are considered the most influential in the Cabinet. BJP state president Subhash Barala is also a Jat.

The BJP has also been bragging about its ‘clean’ politics, while pointing to former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda of the Congress, who faces at least three criminal cases of corruption and misuse of official position, and INLD supremo Om Prakash Chautala, who is undergoing a jail term on corruption charges.

Haryana, unlike neighbouring Punjab, has also been able to keep a lid on major farmer protests. For the first time in Haryana, the government bought mustard, moong, surajmukhi and bajra crops on Minimum Support Prices. Implementing the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, the Haryana government collected around Rs 406.27 crore as premium from farmers, and an amount of Rs 1,140.98 crore was distributed to farmers as compensation during the last three years (2016-2019). The government also increased the compensation amount for crop loss due to natural calamity from Rs 10,000 to Rs 12,000 per acre.

Last month Capt Abhimanyu presented a farmer-friendly budget, proposing an increase of 4.5 per cent in the total outlay for agriculture.