Why farmers in Haryana are protesting against biometric verification in mandis

A section of farmers in Haryana staged demonstrations on Saturday, blocking highways to oppose the newly introduced biometric verification requirement for crop sales in mandis. The protesting farmers argued that the continuous imposition of conditions was causing them harassment and unnecessary hurdles.

In contrast, the state government maintained that the new norms were designed to bring greater transparency and accountability to the procurement system. Here’s what to know.

The system, introduced in 2026, requires farmers to undergo Aadhaar‑based fingerprint verification at mandis before selling their crops. Each crop arrival is matched with the farmer’s registration on the “Meri Fasal‑Mera Byora” (My Crop, My Details) portal to ensure accuracy and reliability.

Alongside this, vehicle‑tracking rules mandate recording the number and photos of tractors bringing crops to mandis. All procurement centres and warehouses have been brought under geofencing to prevent unauthorised use and strengthen monitoring.

So far, 416 wheat mandis, 112 mustard mandis, 179 additional procurement locations, and 1,344 storage points have been geofenced to ensure systematic storage and oversight.

Why was the new norm introduced?

The biometric verification requirement was introduced after the multi‑crore Karnal paddy scam of 2025. In that case, paddy from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar was sold in Haryana mandis using fake gate passes. Officials, traders, and rice millers colluded to siphon off government funds through ghost procurement, with records falsely showing large volumes of paddy purchased.

The scam led to multiple FIRs and nearly two dozen arrests. Officials argue that the new system is designed to prevent such fraud in the future.

What do farmers say?

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Farmers insist that irregularities occurred because of collusion between officials and millers, not because of farmers themselves. They feel unfairly burdened by rules that demand technical skills and physical presence. Many complain of long queues, slow verification, and the inability to send family members to mandis if the registered farmer is ill or injured.

Farmers protest against the new rabi procurement norms near Ratangarh village in Sonepat, Haryana, on April 11, 2026. Photo: Manoj Dhaka Farmers protest against the new rabi procurement norms near Ratangarh village in Sonepat, Haryana, on April 11, 2026. Photo: Manoj Dhaka

Farmers’ union Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) leader Suresh Koth described the process as a “Mahabharat”, saying farmers are forced to prove their identity repeatedly. Another farmer, protesting with a bullock cart in Yamunanagar, remarked that they were being treated as though they were selling contraband rather than crops.

Government vs opposition

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini maintains that the system enhances transparency, accountability, and efficiency in procurement. He noted that by April 8, 2026, three‑quarters of wheat arrivals had already been successfully verified through biometric authentication.

To ease concerns, the government has allowed up to three nominated individuals per farmer to undergo biometric checks. Vehicle numbers and photographs are required for gate passes, though exceptions are permitted for very old or new vehicles without registration numbers.

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Saini also accused opposition parties of misleading farmers about the reforms.

Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda criticised the rules as arbitrary, alleging that farmers are being treated like “criminals”. He argued that conditions such as portal registration, biometric checks, and guarantors entangle farmers in bureaucracy and discourage procurement.

Indian National Lok Dal leader Abhay Singh Chautala dismissed the government’s justification as absurd, insisting that the real problem lies in collusion between officials and traders, not in farmers’ identities.

What next

The SKM has announced plans to escalate its agitation if the biometric norms are not withdrawn. Farmers’ leaders say they will soon meet to decide the next phase of protests.

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Meanwhile, the BJP government continues to defend the system, claiming it will curb unauthorised activities and deliver faster, more transparent procurement services.