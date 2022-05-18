Explained: Why are Army aspirants protesting in Haryana

Over the past two weeks, Haryana has seen sporadic protests urging the government to reboot the Army recruitment process that has been on hold due to the pandemic. What do these protesters want and why do lakhs of youngsters from the state aspire to join the defence forces?

Why has the Army recruitment process been on hold?

On March 21, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh told the Rajya Sabha that recruitment process in the Army has remained suspended for two years due to the pandemic. Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt, in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha, revealed that out of 97 recruitment rallies planned in 2020-21, only 47 were conducted. Out of these 47, Common Entrance Exam (CEE) could only be held for 4 before pandemic stalled the process. In 2021-22, only four out of 87 planned recruitment rallies were held, but no CEE conducted.

When did protests escalate in Haryana?

Protests over the issue broke out in Haryana after a 23-year-old Army aspirant died by suicide at a Bhiwani village. He took his own life in April last week after breaching the age eligibility criteria for recruitment. Protests escalated on May 8 when youngsters and farmer leaders gathered at 4 toll plazas near Hisar and gave free passage to vehicles for three hours. Subsequently, Army aspirants also hit the streets in Rohtak, Bhiwani, Jind, Panipat and Kaithal. In Rohtak, a protest march was taken out on May 17.

What do the protesters want?

Army aspirants are seeking a relaxation in age criteria for those who turned overage during suspension of the recruitment drive. Their demand is being backed by local farmer leaders who argue that most aspirants deserve another chance as they are from families of farmers and labourers. The All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) has now threatened to mobilise youth in both Haryana and neighbouring Rajasthan to join the protests.

Is there cultural, historical context to these developments?

Haryana’s soldierly traditions, argues Lt Gen DP Vats (retd), are behind the craze and the desperation among the youth here to join the armed forces. “A fauji receives huge respect in Haryana’s rural areas. There are families which have been part of the Army for the past 5 to 6 generations. These families want to maintain these traditions. Britishers too recruited in large numbers from Haryana, Punjab, Himachal and Jammu. There are 15 Army officers in my (extended) family. A Haryanvi just wants to wear the Army uniform,” says Vats (73), who is BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP from Haryana.

The state also has several Raginis (folk songs) about life in the Army and romanticising the hardships faced by soldiers.

“Because of old regiments based on caste and area, Haryana still has a significant representation in armed forces,” says Vats. More recently, the Ahir community too has staged protests demanding the formation of Ahir regiment.

What next?

More protests are likely in the days to come. Both the ruling party and the opposition in Haryana have promised to raise the matter with the Union government.

Capt Shamsher Malik (retd), who heads the Progressive Ex-servicemen Federation of India, said: “It is unfair that recruitment rallies are not taking place but all other activities, including election rallies and religious events, are being allowed. This is a cruel joke.”

An Army aspirant from Hisar’s Badhawar village, Jitender Kumar, said: “I have been preparing to get into the Army since I was 17. I got overage during the pandemic. We will stage a protest in Hisar on May 30 now to seek two-year age relaxation.”