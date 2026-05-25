How Haryana’s sweeping new regulations for app-based platforms will affect users and workers

The Haryana government has brought in a sweeping new regulatory framework to oversee ride-hailing and delivery platforms.

The Haryana Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Rules, 2026, notified on May 21, introduces mandatory licencing for these app-based companies, enhanced safety norms for passengers, welfare safeguards as well as verification requirements for drivers, and tighter fare regulations.

But, perhaps more crucially, the new regulatory framework also bars app platforms from inducting new petrol or diesel vehicles in Haryana’s National Capital Region (NCR) districts — a move that will particularly hit bike-taxi and delivery workers as well as companies.

The new policy comes at a time when concerns around the gig economy, passenger safety, driver welfare and fare transparency have intensified. It is seen as among India’s most comprehensive state-level frameworks for gig work platforms, and could potentially become a national model for regulating the rapidly expanding gig economy.

Here’s a look at the new rules, what they mean for platforms, drivers and users, and why the EV and clean-fuel directive raise concerns.

EV transition policy

The framework, which replaces Rule 86A of the Haryana Motor Vehicles Rules, 1993, governs cab and bike ride companies; food, grocery and parcel delivery firms; logistics and courier platforms; and other app-based intermediaries.

Its most significant emphasis is on the gradual electrification of delivery and ride aggregator fleets.

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The rules specify that from January 1, 2026, all new vehicles inducted into aggregator fleets in NCR areas of Haryana must operate only on cleaner fuels such as electricity, CNG and biofuels, etc. The provision will not be applied retrospectively to vehicles already inducted this year; it will only apply to vehicles inducted after the date of the notification, that is May 18.

This push for green mobility is in line with the Commission for Air Quality Management’s directives to reduce vehicular emissions in the NCR region.

The state government has also given itself powers to gradually increase annual targets for electric and zero-emission vehicles within aggregator fleets. This means platforms may eventually be required to maintain a prescribed proportion of EVs or alternate-fuel vehicles as part of their operations.

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This rule is unlikely to significantly affect app-based cab and autorickshaw operations in NCR, which are dominated by CNG vehicles.

What will be directly affected, however, is bike-based ride-hailing and delivery.

Ride hailing companies such as Uber and Rapido and delivery firms such as Swiggy, Zomato and Blinkit rely heavily on petrol bikes that are usually owned by workers. The clean fuel mandate could reduce access to gig work for such workers looking to join the workforce. EV two-wheelers also have high upfront costs and face uneven charging infrastructure. It remains to be seen how companies adjust to these new EV and clean-fuel requirements.

Licences for app-based ride and delivery firms

The amended rules make licences mandatory for all ride aggregators and delivery companies operating in Haryana.

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No platform will be permitted to function as a transport intermediary without approval from the Transport Commissioner, Haryana. Applications are proposed to be processed through a single-window digital platform for licence approvals, compliance management, fee submissions and operational monitoring. Until the portal becomes fully functional, the government will process applications manually.

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The notification prescribes a fee of Rs 5 lakh for a new licence, while renewals will cost Rs 25,000. A similar fee has also been fixed for changes in address.

In addition, companies will have to furnish substantial security deposits in the form of bank guarantees. Depending on fleet size, these deposits may range from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 50 lakh. Licences granted under the rules will remain valid for five years.

New conditions for inducting drivers

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The new framework introduces one of the most extensive driver verification systems in India’s app-based mobility sector. Before onboarding any driver, aggregators must verify identity documents, driving licences, banking information, medical fitness, psychological suitability and driving experience.

The rules also mandate police verification of drivers at least seven days before onboarding. Drivers convicted within the previous three years for offences such as drunk driving, sexual offences, violent crimes, fraud, terrorism-related activities or vehicle-linked cognisable offences will not be eligible. Aggregators are additionally required to maintain digital records of drivers authenticated through the SARATHI portal and execute formal contracts with drivers in the language of the state.

Passenger safety measures

Ride aggregators are now directly responsible for ensuring the safety and monitoring of passengers using their platforms. All vehicles must be equipped with modern GPS tracking systems and panic buttons that are connected to integrated control rooms.

Aggregators must also establish 24×7 control rooms and call centres capable of continuously monitoring journeys and responding to emergencies.

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If a driver deviates from the designated route, the app must automatically alert the control room, after which the company must immediately contact both the driver and the passenger. The notification also places emphasis on the safety of women, children and persons with disabilities.

Safeguards for drivers

Companies must provide health insurance coverage of at least Rs 5 lakh and term insurance coverage of at least Rs 10 lakh for workers.

The rules also prohibit aggregators from restricting drivers from working simultaneously with multiple platforms, providing them flexibility. In addition, complaints against drivers must be investigated within three days, and punitive action can only be taken after completion of an inquiry. Passengers must also be informed about the outcome of such investigations.

Fare regulations

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Where drivers operate their own vehicles, they must receive at least 80% percent of the fare collected from passengers, leaving the aggregator with a maximum of 20% as its apportioned fare (commission).

In cases where vehicles are owned by the ride aggregator, drivers must receive a minimum of 60% of the fare.

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Cancellation charges for both drivers and passengers have been capped at 10% of the fare, subject to a maximum limit of Rs 100.

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The rules also seek to regulate arbitrary fare practices by prohibiting charges for dead mileage except in limited situations.

Penalties for violations

The state government has granted itself extensive enforcement powers under the amended framework. Licences can be suspended for violations related to passenger safety, fare manipulation, driver welfare breaches, financial irregularities or repeated non-compliance with operational standards.

Suspensions may remain in force for up to three months. In serious cases, the government may impose penalties ranging from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1 crore depending on the severity of the violation. Repeated violations or grave safety breaches can result in permanent cancellation of licences, forfeiture of security deposits, and immediate suspension of operations within Haryana.