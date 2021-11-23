scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, November 23, 2021
MUST READ

New research: Exposure to harmless coronaviruses boosts SARS-CoV-2 immunity

This cross-reactive immune response, researchers at the University of Zurich say, is an important piece of the puzzle of how to achieve comprehensive coronavirus immunity.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
November 23, 2021 1:35:02 pm
Harmless human coronaviruses mostly only cause colds. (File Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Immune responses to harmless human coronaviruses, which mostly only cause colds, provide some protection against SARS-CoV-2, a study has found. This cross-reactive immune response, researchers at the University of Zurich say, is an important piece of the puzzle of how to achieve comprehensive coronavirus immunity.

The researchers used a specially developed assay to analyse antibody levels against four other human coronaviruses in 825 serum samples taken before SARS-CoV-2 emerged. They also examined 389 samples from donors infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Best of Explained
Click here for more

Combining these analyses with computer-based models, the team precisely predicted how well the antibodies would bind to and neutralise invading viruses, the University of Zurich said in a press release.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

People who caught SARS-CoV-2 had lower levels of antibodies against coronaviruses that cause common colds compared to uninfected people. In addition, people with high levels of antibodies against harmless coronaviruses were less likely to have been hospitalised after catching SARS-CoV-2.

The stronger the antibody response to other coronaviruses, the stronger the resistance to SARS-CoV-2. (University of Zurich)

“… Someone who has gained immunity to harmless coronaviruses is also better protected against severe SARS-CoV-2 infections,” the release quoted Alexandra Trkola, head of the Institute of Medical Virology at the University of Zurich, as saying.

STUDY: Irene A. Abela, Chloé Pasin, Magdalena Schwarzmuller et al, ‘Multifactorial seroprofiling dissects the contribution of pre-existing human coronaviruses responses to SARS-CoV-2 immunity’, Nature Communications.

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-021-27040-x

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Explained News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement

More Explained

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

EXPRESS OPINION

Nov 23: Latest News

Advertisement