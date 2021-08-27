Explained: Who was Hari Singh Nalwa, the Sikh warrior who won many battles against Afghans?

Afghanistan, which has earned the name of graveyard of the empires, could not be controlled by anyone completely. During recent times the two superpowers of the world including erstwhile USSR and the USA had to pull out their forces as the battles for establishing control dragged on for decades with no result in sight. But Hari Singh Nalwa, a legendary Sikh commander, tamed the turbulent forces at play in Afghanistan and earned the reputation of the most feared Sikh warrior there. Who was he?

Who was Hari Singh Nalwa?

He was one of the main and most trustworthy commanders of Maharaja Ranjit Singh’s force. He remained Governor of Kashmir, Hazara and Peshawar. He defeated various Afghans and established control over various regions along the boundary of Afghanistan and prevented Afghans from entering Punjab through Khyber pass, which was the main route to enter India by the foreign invaders from 1000 AD till early 19th century.

“In Afghan folklore, mothers used to take his name in front of their unruly children to quieten them. To control them mothers would say, ‘Don’t cry otherwise, Haria Ragle (Hari Singh Nalwa is coming)’,” said former Vice Chancellor (VC) Of Guru Nanak Dev university (GNDU) Amritsar, Dr S P Singh, adding that Afghanistan was called unconquered region and it was Hari Singh Nalwa who prevented Afghans from ravaging the North-West Frontier for the first time by taking control over several regions along the Afghanistan border and Khyber pass.

“When Afghans were repeatedly coming to Punjab and Delhi, Maharaja Ranjit Singh decided to have a secure empire and he had formed two types of armies one organised by employing French, German, Italian, Russians Greeks etc. with modern type of weapons etc. and other army was under Hari Singh Nalwa, who was biggest strengths of Maharaja Ranjit Singh and who had defeated thousands of Hazars, a tribe of Afghanistan, with less than three times their strength,” added Dr Singh.

For his bravery and ferocity, the government of India released a stamp on the name of Nalwa in 2013.

How did Afghans started fearing him?

“Hari Singh Nalwa participated in various battles against Afghans because of which Afghans lost their control over various Afghan-held territories and most of these battles were fought under the command of Hari Singh Nalwa. Like in 1807, at the age of 16, he participated in the battle of Kasur (now in Pakistan) and defeated Afghani ruler Kutab-ud-din Khan, and then in the Battle of Attock (in 1813) Nalwa along with other commanders won against Azim Khan and his brother Dost Mohammad Khan, who fought on behalf of Shah Mahmud of Kabul and this was the first major victory of the Sikhs over the Durrani Pathans. In 1818, Sikh army under Nalwa won the Battle of Peshawar and Nalwa asked to be stationed there. Nalwa took control over Jamrud in 1837, a fort at the entryway to Afghanistan through Khyber Pass,” said historian Dr Satish K Kapoor, retired principal, former registrar of DAV University and currently the Director of Hindu Kanya College of Kapurthala, adding that battle of Multan, Hazara, Manekera, Kashmir etc. also expanded Sikh empire by defeating Afghans.

“Such victories over Afghans created huge fear of Nalwa among the Afghans because of which his name is used to take in front of unruly children by their mothers,” said Dr Kapoor, adding that Nalwa remained stationed at Peshawar to keep an eye on Afghan-Punjab border.

What happened in his final battle?

Historians said that in the battle of Jamrud, where Hari Singh Nalwa had died, Dost Muhammad Khan along with his five sons participated against Sikh army which was limited in number (around 600) with limited supplies. Hari Singh Nalwa, who was stationed at Peshawar at that time, marched towards Jamrud to save Sikh army which was surrounded by Dost Mohammad’s troops.

When the Afghan army came to know about Nalwa’s sudden arrival, the Afghans were taken aback and started leaving the battleground in haste during which Nalwa got seriously injured and later died. But before his death, he told his army to not disclose the news of his demise till the forces from Lahore reached to support them. It is said that Sikh army used to raise his body in a way that the enemy felt that he was around. This, according to folklore, was done for a week till forces from Lahore reached.

Before this battle, Nalwa, who was to go to attend the marriage of Maharaja Ranjit Singh’s grandson Nau Nihal Singh at Lahore, did not go because he was a able administrator and had anticipated that Dost Muhammad Khan will take the advantage of this opportunity to attack on Jamrud because Dost Muhammad was also invited to the celebrations at Lahore, but had decided not to go.

What difference did these victories against Afghans make for India?

Historians maintain that if Maharaja Ranjit Singh and his commander Hari Singh Nalwa would have not won Peshawar and the North West Frontier, which is part of Pakistan now, then this area could have been part of Afghanistan and the invasions of Afghans into Punjab and Delhi would have never stopped.

Why was he called Nalwa despite having been born in an Uppal family?

Born in 1791 in an Uppal family of Gujranwala (now in Pakistan), it is said that Nalwa was attached to his name when he had killed a tiger at a very young age. He was also called ‘Bagh Maar’ (killer of tiger) after an attack by a tiger on him during a hunting expedition. Because of the lightning attack by the tiger he (Nalwa) didn’t have the time to pull out his sword but he held the tiger from its jaw and pushed him back and then took out his sword quickly and killed it. Then Maharaja Ranjit Singh after hearing this incident called him ‘Wah Mere Raja Nal Wah’. ‘Nal’ was a king in the epic Mahabharat who was noted for his bravery.

His father Gurdial Singh died when he was just seven in 1798 and his maternal uncle had raised him.