Hardeep Singh Nijjar case explained: Canada’s latest findings and the US charges

Nijjar was the chief of the separatist organisation Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) and the head of the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara Sahib in Surrey, Canada. (File)

Canada on Wednesday (July 8) ruled out Indian involvement in the 2023 killing of Canadian citizen and Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, an incident that strained diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The development comes nearly three years after former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleged security agencies were probing credible allegations of a “potential link” between Indian agents and the murder.

Separately, the US charged Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar with orchestrating Nijjar’s assassination, with the FBI announcing a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to Brar’s arrest.

What was the Nijjar case?

Nijjar was the chief of the separatist organisation Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) and the head of the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara Sahib in Surrey, Canada. A Canadian resident since 1997, he was married with two sons.