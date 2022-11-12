Why has the Marathi film Har Har Mahadev on Shivaji courted controversy?

The Marathi film Har Har Mahadev has created controversy in Maharashtra, with the arrest of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA Jitendra Awhad by the Thane police on Friday (November 11) for forcible shutting down the screening of the film in Thane’s Viviana mall earlier this week. Why has this film on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj courted controversy in Maharashtra? The Indian Express explains.

What is the film Har Har Mahadev about?

Har Har Mahadev is a film based on the real battle of Pavan Khind from the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, where a small team of few hundred Mawlas (Shivaji’s soldiers) led by Baji Prabhu Deshpande fought against thousands of soldiers of the Bijapur Sultanate. In this battle, the mawlas fought for over five to six hours, ensuring a safe passage to Shivaji Maharaj to Vishalgad. Deshpande died in this battle.

How did the controversy over Har Har Mahadev start?

On November 6, speaking with reporters in Pune, Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati – a descendent of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj of the Kolhapur royal family, warned that films distorting historical facts from of Shivaji’s life will be opposed and all efforts would be taken to stall the release of such films.

“A number of inaccuracies have been pointed out in the recently released movie Har har Mahadev. We are also hearing about the distortion of facts in Vedat Marathe Veer Daudale Saat (an upcoming movie). If any such movie is made we will not only oppose it but will stall the release,” he said.

NCP state President Jayant Patil said that his party always stands to protect freedom of expression. “However the producers should not distort the historical facts. They must show the events as those happened. Any fiddling of facts from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s history will not be tolerated by the NCP,” he said.

Organisations such as the Sambhaji Brigade too opposed the film claiming distortion of facts. NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad along with NCP workers stormed into a multiplex in Thane on Monday and stopped the ongoing show of Har Har Mahadev.

What are the objections to Har Har Mahadev?

A legal notice has been served to the makers of the film listing a total of 14 objections. “We have sent the notice asking the director and production company to present documents of the incidents shown in the film,” advocate Vikas Shinde told The Indian Express. Shinde has sent the legal notice on behalf of 12 parties, including individuals and organisations.

Among the objections include, reference to King Shivaji’s kingdom as Marathi instead of Maratha, and a scene in which Shivaji is shown telling a British individual that he should learn Marathi.

“It is like limiting Maharaj by showing him a protector of Marathis only, which was never the case. In another scene, Bandals, one of the chieftains, are shown protecting a rapist. The descendents of Bandals have sought to know the basis of this depiction,” said Shinde.

One of the major objections is a fight between Baji Prabhu Deshpande and King Shivaji which has no reference in the history, as well as Deshpande’s presence during the killing of Afzal Khan, which is also not supported by no historical evidence. Shivaji is shown taking Khan on his lap and tearing his stomach like Narsimha. “Do they want to show Shivaji as an incarnation of Narsimha?” asked the notice.

What is the reaction from the makers of Har Har Mahadev?

Abhijit Deshpande, the director of the film, while addressing a press conference said that the film has been duly certified by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and the film has nothing objectionable. “We have submitted all the evidence to the CBFC which has duly studied the evidence,” he had told mediapersons.

Who is supporting the film?

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray has praised the film and the MNS is organising special shows in different parts of the state. Maharashtra Cultural Affairs minister Sudhir Mungantiwar organised a special show of the film and said that a special show will be organised for the entire cabinet.