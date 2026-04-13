Why Haryana’s bid to clean Hansi-Butana canal has sparked political discussions in Punjab

The Haryana government on Friday initiated the long-pending cleaning of the Hansi-Butana canal, a move that has brought the spotlight back on a contentious inter-state issue that has been affecting several villages in Punjab’s Patiala and Sangrur district for years.

The farmers of Punjab, however, had protested the canal’s construction when it first started in 2006-07. The desilting work, taken up ahead of the monsoon season, is being seen as a crucial step to prevent recurring flooding and crop damage in border areas, even as it carries political undertones amid increased outreach by Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini in Punjab. We explain.

What is the Hansi-Butana canal?

The Hansi-Butana canal, also known as the Bhakra Main Line (BML)-Hansi-Butana Multipurpose Link Canal, is a major irrigation project constructed by the government of Haryana to supply water to its water-scarce southern districts. Built between 2007 and 2010 and becoming operational around 2014, the canal was designed to carry Haryana’s share of water from the Bhakra canal system to parched regions such as Hisar and Bhiwani.

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The canal is approximately 109-110 km long and originates near the BML along the Punjab-Haryana border, close to Samana in Punjab’s Patiala district. From there, it runs along the inter-state boundary before moving deeper into Haryana, serving areas that lack adequate irrigation. Its primary objective is to improve water distribution, reduce reliance on groundwater, and support agriculture in dry regions of Haryana.

Why has it remained a concern for Punjab?

Despite being a Haryana project, the canal has long been a point of concern for Punjab. Officials and farmers have repeatedly flagged that the canal obstructs the natural flow of the Ghaggar River and its tributaries, increasing the risk of flooding in low-lying border villages.

During the 2023 floods across North India, the obstruction at the Hansi-Butana siphon worsened the situation in Samana and adjoining areas, leading to extensive damage to crops, property and infrastructure.

Similar issues resurfaced in 2025, with multiple villages reporting waterlogging and submergence. Villages such as Sassi Brahman, Sassi Gujjran, Dharmahari, Hashampur, Bhawganpur, and Sassi Teh have frequently borne the brunt of these conditions, reveal information from the Punjab irrigation department.

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Patiala district administration officials had earlier noted that the canal, constructed along the inter-state boundary without mandatory clearances, disrupts natural drainage patterns, and poses a high risk of submergence in Punjab’s border areas.

Why is cleaning crucial?

The cleaning of the canal is critical because silt accumulation — largely due to Ghaggar river water — has significantly reduced the capacity of its siphons. There are around 48 siphon sections, each originally designed to handle about 1.6 lakh cusecs (cusec being cubic foot per second of water, a unit of measuring flow of liquid) but officials have indicated that their capacity has nearly halved due to silt buildup.

Cleaning of the Hansi-Butana canal has begun in Haryana. Photo: Express Cleaning of the Hansi-Butana canal has begun in Haryana. Photo: Express

When the canal is not cleaned regularly, water flow gets obstructed, causing overflow and seepage into adjoining Punjab areas. This leads to waterlogging of agricultural land, damaging crops, and reducing soil fertility. Farmers have reported that hundreds of acres of land are affected every year during the monsoon due to this issue.

Increased seepage also raises groundwater levels, contributing to soil salinity and long-term agricultural losses. Farmers have warned that unless the siphons are cleaned and their capacity restored, more than 150 villages remain vulnerable to flooding each monsoon.

Protests and farmer demands

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The issue has led to sustained protests in Samana and Sanour Assembly constituencies located in Patiala district. In September 2025, farmers from several villages had organised a days-long protest at Dharamaheri village, demanding immediate action.

Farmer leader Jatinder Singh had said, “The canal, which currently flows above the Ghaggar river, has many siphons choked with silt. Unless these are cleaned and the flow increased, more than 150 villages will face the risk every monsoon. We are thankful to Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini for starting the cleaning work ahead of monsoon.”

Farmer groups have also demanded either enhancement of siphon capacity or rerouting of the canal below the Ghaggar river to restore natural drainage.

The agitation over the years has drawn attention from multiple political leaders, with delegations of farmers meeting officials in both Punjab and Haryana to press for a resolution.

Political undertones

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On Friday, Haryana CM Saini announced the start of the cleaning work in a post on X: “Farmers in nearby villages had been facing repeated flooding and crop losses, but by starting the cleaning work before the monsoon the Haryana Government has made it clear that farmer welfare is not just a slogan, but a firm commitment.”

Former Patiala MP and BJP leader Preneet Kaur also welcomed the move, stating that the long-pending demand of farmers had finally been addressed after sustained follow-ups with the Centre and the Haryana government.

The development has also sparked political discussion, as Saini has been making multiple visits to Punjab, attending public events and outreach programmes. With the 2027 Punjab Assembly election in view, the decision to take up an issue directly impacting Punjab farmers is being seen by observers as an attempt to build goodwill beyond state boundaries.