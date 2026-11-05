Keralam’s Congress government on Tuesday directed its Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau to conduct a preliminary investigation into bribery claims against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar after a fresh complaint emerged in the matter.

This comes after the state, in October, ordered the reopening of a 2006 probe against Kumar, a 1988-batch IAS officer of the Keralam cadre, who, at the time, served as secretary of the state’s Public Works Department (PWD).

What was the case, and what does the new complaint reveal? We explain.

The allegation

The allegation against CEC Kumar is that he had demanded a bribe from Malaysian engineer Lee See Been to clear bills for work under the World Bank-funded Kerala State Transport Project (KSTP). Lee was the chief project manager of PATI-BEL, an Indo-Malaysian joint venture awarded the road works under the project in 2002.

The allegation surfaced after Lee See Been died by suicide in November 2006 in Malaysia, and left behind a note.

Also Read | What was the 2006 Keralam corruption probe that led to his removal from post?

At that time, Kumar was the project director of the Kerala State Transport Project as well as the state public works secretary.

Though the note was never made public, the then CPI(M) government removed Kumar as PWD secretary a month after the suicide, in December 2006. The government also launched a probe.

How the issue came back into focus

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Last month, when the Congress demanded the resignation of Kumar as CEC over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, the 2006 bribery allegation came to the limelight again.

Congress leader M Venugopal petitioned Kerala Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala that that the 2006 probe against Kumar was compromised under external pressure, claiming reported references to Kumar in the engineer’s suicide note.

Chennithala has forwarded the complaint to the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau, which has sought a legal opinion on reopening the issue. Venugopal has not so far furnished any document to substantiate his allegation.

What the second complainant has claimed

The second complainant seeking a probe against Kumar is one Sajan V O, who reportedly supplied construction materials to PATI-BEL in the early 2000s.

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Sajan said the PATI-BEL project office was near his house in Kollam and that he had been close to Lee. “As the bills were not cleared on time, Lee could not make payments to local contractors and suppliers. Lee had told me that Kumar had sought Rs 2 crore to clear the bills. But PATI-BEL was not ready to pay bribes to get the bills cleared. Lee’s family had then told PATI-BEL employees that his suicide note had referrence to Kumar,” he claimed in the complaint to the state Home Minister on October 23.

“If the government is ready to order a probe, I am ready to produce evidence including the family members of Lee before the investigators,” he claimed.

Sajan, however, had never seen the suicide note which Lee had left in Malaysia. He said the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau had not contacted him in connection with the 2006 bribery probe.

Sajan claimed Lee had been under pressure over the bribery demand and pending dues to local suppliers. He also claimed Lee had diverted funds from a different project of Malaysia-based PATI to meet the payments in Keralam. He alleged that Lee was then summoned over this by his PATI superiors to Malaysia, where he died by suicide.

What happened to the 2006 probe against Kumar

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In 2006, the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau had looked into various allegations related to the Kerala State Transport Project, including claims that PWD officials had sought Rs 2 crore in bribes from contractors to clear bills for completed work, Kerala minister Chennithala told the Assembly on October 14. As the allegations could not be ascertained, the department had recommended that further action was not required.

Kumar had also figured in a separate vigilance probe into 76 work projects allegedly awarded without a tender process between 2003 and 2006. The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau had initiated inquiries into the works, including one involving allegations against Kumar. As the anomalies could not be substantiated, the bureau stopped all proceedings and reported to the government that no further action was required.

In 2012, when the Congress was in power in Keralam, the department had reported eight cases to the court as “mistake of fact”. The court had accepted the report, which was never challenged.