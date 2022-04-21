Explained: Life and legend of Guru Tegh Bahadur, who stood up to the Mughals

To mark the 401st birth anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur, the ninth Sikh guru who stood up against forcible conversions by the Mughals, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will give an address from the Red Fort on Thursday. The BJP has been trying to reach out to the Sikh community ever since it decided to go it alone in the

Punjab elections following the breakdown of the alliance with the Shiromani Akali Dal over the three farm laws.

The ninth Guru

Tegh Bahadur was born in Amritsar on April 21, 1621 to Mata Nanki and Guru Hargobind, the sixth Sikh guru.

Tegh Bahadur was married to Mata Gujri at Kartarpur in 1632, and subsequently left for Bakala near Amritsar.

After Guru Ram Das, the fourth Sikh guru, the guruship became hereditary. When Tegh Bahadur’s elder brother Gurditta died young, the guruship went to his 14-year-old son, Guru Har Rai, in 1644. He remained on the seat until his death at the age of 31 in 1661.

Guru Har Rai was succeeded by his five-year-old son Guru Har Krishan, who passed away in Delhi in 1664 before he could reach the age of eight. It is said that when asked about his successor, he took the name of “Baba Bakala”, his grand uncle. But since Guru Har Krishan hadn’t directly named Guru Tegh Bahadur, many claimants cropped up.

Dr Hardev Singh from the Department of Religious Studies, Sri Guru Granth Sahib World University, Fatehgarh Sahib, said that according to lore, Makhan Shah, a wealthy trader whose ship was caught in a storm at sea, had prayed that if it was saved he would give 500 gold mohurs to the reigning guru. But when he reached Delhi, he learnt that Har Krishan had passed away and there was a line of claimants at Bakala. It is said that he decided that whoever was the real guru would ask him for the exact sum he had promised in his prayers.

He had exhausted his options when he was told about Tegh Bahadur meditating in the bhora (basement). Tegh Bahadur took one look at Makhan Shah, and told him he had promised 500 coins. An ecstatic Makhan Shah is said to have run to the rooftop and shouted “Guru ladho re (I have found the guru).”

Soon afterward, Tegh Bahadur moved to Kiratpur Sahib. In 1665, he bought land at Makhowal village and renamed it Chak Nanki (now Anandpur Sahib) after his mother.

The Guru’s times

Aurangzeb was the ruling Mughal emperor. “There were conversions, either through a government order or through coercion. When people were charged with some crime or misdemeanour, they would be pardoned if they converted,” Dr Hardev Singh said.

Guru Tegh Bahadur, who started travelling extensively through Malwa and Majha, first came into conflict with the authorities when he started questioning the tradition of worshipping at the graves of pirs and faqirs.

As his message began to spread, a local chieftain at Dhamtan near Jind in present-day Haryana picked him up on fabricated charges of collecting revenue from villagers, and took him to Delhi. But Raja Ram Singh of Amer, whose family was a long-time follower of the Gurus, intervened and kept him in his house for around two months until he convinced Aurangzeb that the Guru was a holy man with no political ambitions.

Gurdwara Sis Ganj Sahib, built at the site in Delhi where Guru Tegh Bahadur was executed. (Express Archive)

Travels beyond Punjab

Dr Amarjit Singh, director, Guru Granth Sahib Department, Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, said that a little more than a year after setting up his headquarters in present-day Anandpur Sahib in 1665, the guru spent four-odd years travelling up to Dhaka in the east, and going up to Puri in Odisha. He also visited Mathura, Agra, Benares, Allahabad, and Patna. Guru Gobind Singh was born in Patna in 1666.

On the way back from Dhaka, Raja Ram Singh sought his help to broker a truce with the Ahom king. Gurdwara Dhubri Sahib on the banks of the Brahmaputra commemorates this peace accord. The Guru was also honoured at Guwahati’s Kamakhya temple.

According to historians, the Guru rushed back to Punjab on learning about the increasing atrocities by the Mughals.

The Guru’s martyrdom

Back in Anandpur Sahib, the Guru was approached by Kirpa Ram, a Kashmiri Brahmin who sought his protection from local chieftains who had told him to convert or face retribution. The Guru assured Das and his group of his protection and told them to tell the Mughals that they should first try to convert the Guru.

Aurangzeb considered this a challenge to his authority. According to Sri Gur Bilas Patshahi Dasmi, a biography of Guru Gobind Singh by Kavi Sukha Singh, the Guru himself went to Delhi where he was arrested by the Mughals. In a paper titled ‘Who killed Guru Tegh Bahadur?’, historian Sardar Kapur Singh wrote that Aurangzeb ordered the public execution of the Guru on November 11, 1675 after he declined to embrace Islam.

He was tortured to death and beheaded at Chandni Chowk along with his three companions, Bhai Mati Das, who was torn asunder, Bhai Sati Das, who was burnt to death, and Bhai Dyala ji, who was put in boiling water. Till the very end they were asked to change their minds, but they remained resolute. In 1784, Gurdwara Sis Ganj Sahib was built on the site on which they were executed.

