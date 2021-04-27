Explained: How a private hospital and real estate firm are increasing oxygen beds in Gurgaon

During a meeting chaired by Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in Gurgaon on Monday evening, officials said that a real estate firm and a private hospital in the city have tied up to set up more oxygen beds for Covid-19 patients. This is the latest amongst a slew of measures being undertaken by the health department and district administration to augment health infrastructure in Gurgaon as the district records more than 3,000 new Covid cases everyday.

How will the real estate firm and private hospital that have tied up set up more oxygen beds in Gurgaon?

According to officials, Medanta Hospital in Gurgaon and real estate firm M3M will be working together to add more oxygen beds to the existing stock in the city. As part of this, vacant flats in a housing project completed by M3M in Sector 67 will be used to arrange beds with oxygen facilities.

How many beds will be added as part of this initiative?

Officials say around “300 to 400 more beds” will be made available for Covid patients in Gurgaon through this tie up.

Relatives of Covid-19 patients wait to refill cylinders with medical oxygen, during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic, in Gurugram, Monday, April 26, 2021. (PTI Photo) Relatives of Covid-19 patients wait to refill cylinders with medical oxygen, during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic, in Gurugram, Monday, April 26, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Who will be able to use these beds?

Step down patients, or less serious patients, from Medanta Hospital will be moved to these flats.

Is Gurgaon facing a problem of bed availability at present?

With Covid cases surging in Gurgaon over the last few days, there is a massive shortage of beds for Covid patients in the district. Taking note of this, the Deputy Commissioner had, last week, directed hospitals to reserve 60 percent oxygen beds and 75 percent ICU and ventilator beds for Covid patients. Despite this, however, beds continue to be a problem. The web portal created for real time data on this indicates as much, revealing that, as of 12 pm on Tuesday, there were no vacant ICU beds in Gurgaon, and only one vacant ventilator bed.

What else is being done in Gurgaon to augment bed facilities and other health infrastructure for Covid patients?

Apart from closely monitoring hospitals to ensure they are following guidelines in admissions and reservation of beds, the administration is also working towards collaborating with corporate companies under CSR to set up oxygen beds at community centres. In addition, tie ups are also being initiated with hotels, guest houses and other establishments. Furthermore, the administration has also appealed to doctors, nurses, MBBS students, as well as retired doctors and those with the Armed Medical Forces who are “fit and willing” to volunteer their services in the fight against Covid to come forward.