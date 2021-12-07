Explained: What is the multi-crore theft case in Gurgaon?

The Gurgaon police is probing a multi-crore theft case. The case, which began as a robbery in a society in the city, has expanded to allegedly involve a Delhi Police Assistant Sub-Inspector, an IPS officer and two doctors, all brought together by a gangster.

What is the case?

A theft was reported to the police on August 21 by an employee of a company looking after the maintenance of a residential society in Gurgaon’s Sector 84. In the FIR registered at Kherki Daula police station, the complainants stated they had “collected money from customers for services rendered to them and kept it at the office”. The complainant said when they wanted to deposit the money in a bank on August 20, they found it had been stolen from the office.

In the initial FIR, the amount of money stolen was not mentioned. The police later said that as per a supplementary statement by the complainants, Rs 50 lakh was stolen on the night of August 3 from residents of a flat in the society.

The arrests and involvement of Delhi police ASI

On September 30, after an exchange of fire near the Gurgaon-Delhi border, the Gurgaon police arrested three men — Dara Singh, Amit alias Mitte, and Abhinav — of a gang headed by gangster Vikas Lagarpuria, who is suspected to have planned the theft through his henchmen.

One of the accused, Dara Singh, in his disclosure statement, named Assistant Sub-Inspector Vikash Gulia, who was posted with the Delhi Police special cell. In the statement, Singh claimed that after committing the theft, the money was handed over to the ASI, who, the police said, is a childhood friend of Lagarpuria’s; they both hail from the same village in Jhajjar.

ASI Gulia was subsequently arrested from a police training college in Wazirabad on October 8 for his alleged involvement in the theft.

Lagarpuria, suspected to be hiding abroad, had roped in Gulia, whose part in the heist was to allegedly collect the stolen money and hide it at a safe place, the police said.

STF arrests two Gurgaon-based doctors

During the probe, the police suspected the total theft amount to be a lot higher at around Rs 15 crore. The case was then transferred to a Special Task Force (STF) of the Haryana Police.

In November, the STF arrested two Gurgaon-based doctors, Dr Suchender Jain Nawal and Dr G P Singh, for allegedly conspiring in the theft and providing information of the money and its location to Lagarpuria for a commission.

Dr Nawal, in his disclosure statement on November 13, named IPS Dheeraj Setia, who was posted as a DCP in Gurgaon at the time of the incident.

Court says will monitor investigation

In an order on December 2, Gurgaon Additional Sessions Judge Jasbir Singh said, “From the… disclosure statement of accused Dr Suchender Kumar Nawal, it is clear he has given illegal gratification to DCP Dheeraj Setia for hushing up the matter. He (Nawal) also disclosed to have delivered huge amount in the form of gold, dollars etc… to DCP for said purpose. From perusal of police file, I have not found any concrete step taken for taking the investigation to its logical conclusion on the basis of disclosures made by accused Dr Nawal. As such, the investigating agency has failed to perform its statutory duty with utmost care, especially when involvement of a senior police officer has come on record.”

The court also decided to monitor the investigation. It said: “… delay in proceeding further against police officer on the basis of disclosure statement of Dr Nawal is nothing but to give time to said police officer to destroy evidence… As such, investigating agency is not conducting probe in proper way. For that purpose, this court, in exercise of its power… is hereby opting for monitoring investigation to ensure that search for truth is not muddied by police lapses whether innocent or blameworthy.”

STF’s findings

A senior officer of the STF told The Indian Express last Sunday, “Our investigation suggests a theft of at least Rs 14-15 crore had taken place. We have recovered Indian currency, US dollars, and gold bricks. Total value of the recovery stands at Rs 3.9 crore. As many as 11 persons have been arrested.”

On the same day, Satheesh Balan, DIG STF, said a notice had been issued to Setia to join the investigation.

“We are not trying to save anyone. STF arrested the two accused doctors, and the disclosure statements of one mentioned the name of a senior police officer. It is an admission in police custody, which is not admissible in the court of law. We are collecting corroborative evidence to verify the claims and allegations. A notice was served to Dheeraj Setia. He was not available at the time. Another notice has been issued and he will join the investigation in the coming days.” he said.

