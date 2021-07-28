Telling Numbers: Lower MRP on Covid-19 drugs, devices after GST reduction

In its 44th meeting on June 12, the GST Council had reduced GST on goods being used in Covid-19 management until September 30.

On June 15, the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) issued instructions to all manufacturers and marketing companies of drugs/formulations and medical devices to revise the maximum retail price of items on which tax/GST rates have been reduced, Union Minister for Chemicals & Fetilisers Mansukh L Mandaviya said in Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

He was replying to an unstarred question from Congress MP M K Raghavan, who wanted to know whether the NPPA has asked pharma manufactures to reduce the prices of medicines in view of the GST reduction.

