Explained: Why GST collections have topped Rs 1.30 lakh crore for fifth straight month

Gross Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenue collections in February (for sales in January) rose 17.6 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1.33 lakh crore, data released by the Finance Ministry on Tuesday showed. This marks the fifth consecutive month of GST collections being more than Rs 1.30 lakh crore, coming on the back of anti-evasion measures and a pickup in economic activity.

What’s behind the rise in GST collections?

February, being a 28-day month, usually witnesses revenues lower than January.

The Finance Ministry, however, said the data indicates recovery in key sectors. In a statement, the ministry said this “high growth during February 2022 should also be seen in the context of partial lockdowns, weekend and night curfews, and various restrictions that were put in place by various states due to the Omicron wave, which peaked around 20th January”.

This is for the fifth time GST collections have crossed the Rs 1.30 lakh crore mark in this financial year. “Since implementation of GST, for the first time, GST cess collection crossed Rs 10,000 crore mark, which signifies recovery of certain key sectors, especially automobile sales,” the ministry said.

Experts said GST collections remaining at this level indicate the revenues may cross the revised targets set for FY22 in the Budget. M S Mani, Partner, Deloitte India, said, “GST collections exceeding Rs 1.33 lakh crore, despite the challenging pandemic situation in January, indicate that the collections are now on a stable trajectory and the FY22 targets would be exceeded.”

The numbers, and why there’s a divergence among states

While on an overall basis the collections are 17.6 per cent higher than the same period last year, there is significant divergence amongst states, from the range of 2 per cent to 23 per cent.

For instance, the GST collected in Tamil Nadu increased by 5 per cent year-on-year in February, while that in Maharashtra grew 21 per cent. GST revenues collected in Gujarat posted an increase of 8 per cent, while Karnataka posted a 21 per cent increase.

Out of the overall Rs 1.33 lakh crore revenue, CGST — the tax levied on intra-state supplies of both goods and services by the central government — is Rs 24,435 crore, and SGST — the tax levied on intra-state supplies of both goods and services by the states — is Rs 30,779 crore, IGST — tax levied on all inter-state supplies of goods and services — is Rs 67,471 crore (including Rs 33,837 crore collected on import of goods) and cess is Rs 10,340 crore (including Rs 638 crore collected on import of goods).

The government has settled Rs 26,347 crore to CGST and Rs 21,909 crore to SGST from IGST. The total revenue of the Centre and the states in February after regular settlement is Rs 50,782 crore for CGST and Rs 52,688 crore for SGST.

