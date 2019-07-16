Telling Numbers: Growth of GST collection, from one fiscal to the next

The average gross GST collection in 2018-19 was Rs 98,114 crore per month, which was higher than the previous year’s average of Rs 89,885 crore, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in a written reply in Lok Sabha on Monday. The monthly data she presented show a total collection of Rs 11,77,369 in 2018-19, as compared to Rs 7,40,650 from July 2017 (following the introduction of GST) to March 2018. In 2019-20, the total collection in the first three months has been Rs 3,14,093 crore, a monthly average of Rs 1,04,698 crore.

The reply said that until 2018-19, the Centre has released Rs 1,29,355 as GST compensation to the states (including the UTs of Delhi and Puducherry) — Rs 48,178 crore in 2017-18 (July to March) and Rs 8,11,77 in 2018-19. The total GST collection of the states/UTs was Rs 5,18,447 crore in 2018-19, as compared to Rs 2,911,00 crore in 2017-18 (August to March). The government said GST collection of the states/UTs has been showing steady improvement over time. In addition, they are also assured a growth of 14% for a period of five years through payment of compensation.

Tip for Reading List: Fresh Questions on Manson Murders

ON THE night of August 8, 1969, members of a cult that called itself the “Manson Family” entered a luxury home in Los Angeles and murdered five people including actress Sharon Tate, wife of Roman Polanski and eight months pregnant at the time. The following night, apparently because cult leader Charles Manson was displeased with the sloppy manner in which the murders were committed, the group murdered a couple in another house. In the trial that followed, Charles Manson, Susan Atkins, Patricia Krenwinkle, Leslie van Houten and Tex Watson were sentenced to death — later commuted to life (Manson and Atkins died in jail) — while Linda Kasabian was given immunity for testifying against the others.

For motive, much of what is known —or believed — came from the prosecutor, Vincent Bugliosi (now deceased) and his book, Helter Skelter. According to this narrative, Manson wanted suspicion of the murder to be pinned on blacks and a racial backlash incited, and he also wanted to terrorise a former resident of the luxury home, music record producer Terry Melcher (Doris Day’s son). Now, a new book raises questions about this account and describes an alleged cover-up including police carelessness and legal misconduct.

Chaos: Charles Manson, the CIA and the Secret History of the Sixties is written by journalist Tom O’Neill, with David Piepenbring. Twenty years ago, O’Neill was reporting a magazine piece about the murders, and the book is a result of what he found then and in the years that followed. Based on new interviews and documents from the Los Angeles police, the FBI, and the CIA, the book raises a number of new questions. Why did the CIA take months to nab Manson when he had already been connected to an earlier murder? O’Neill alleges Bugliosi struck out references to accounts of Melcher being with Manson after the Sharon Tate murders, and suggests that his objective may have been to protect Hollywood celebrities. “This is a book that overturns our understanding of a pivotal time in American history,” the publisher’s note says.