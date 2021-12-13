Explained: Why has Grofers rebranded itself as Blinkit

Softbank-backed online grocer Grofers has rebranded itself to ‘Blinkit’, in line with its pivot to becoming a quick-commerce service provider.

“We learnt a lot as Grofers, and all our learnings, our team, and our infrastructure is being repurposed to pivot to something with staggering product-market fit – quick commerce. Today, we are surging ahead as a new company, and we have a new mission statement – ‘instant commerce indistinguishable from magic’. And we will no longer be doing this as Grofers – we will be doing it as Blinkit,” the company’s CEO Albinder Dhindsa wrote in a blog post.

Why has Grofers rebranded itself?

After losing significant market share to BigBasket over the years, Grofers decided to pivot its business model from conventional grocer model to the quick-commerce model — where goods are delivered in a shorter period of time. With Grofers entering the new business model, several other online delivery platforms entered this high-volume business. Dhindsa wrote in the blog post that Grofers is processing more than a million orders every week across 12 cities in India.

What is the q-commerce model?

The supply chain disruptions triggered by the pandemic led to a new sub-vertical of online grocery segment being — Quick Commerce, or q-commerce — where the promise of deliveries within 10-30 minutes of ordering is the unique selling proposition. The focus of most of these ventures is on setting up micro-warehouses located closer to the point of delivery and restricting the stocks at these ‘dark stores’ to a focussed set of under 2,000 high-demand items, as against the traditional formula of well-stocked large-format warehouses located on the outskirts of towns and cities.

Who are the other players in this segment?

New players, including Mumbai-based Zepto, have waded into a space where industry heavyweights — Grofers, Swiggy and Dunzo, alongside Tata Group-owned Big Basket that will be extended to the Tata Neu superapp — have either launched or are contemplating full-scale operations. Earlier this month, food-tech platform Swiggy announced it will make a $700 million investment into its quick-commerce vertical Instamart. Swiggy said that by January 2022, it will make deliveries in 15 minutes by having the network of dark stores very close to the majority of its customers.

