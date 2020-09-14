New research: Graphene mask inactivates coronaviruses under sunlight

Most carbon-containing materials can be converted into graphene using a commercial CO2 infrared laser system. (Source: City University of Hong Kong)

Researchers from the City University of Hong Kong have produced graphene masks with an anti-bacterial efficiency of 80 per cent, which they say can be raised to almost 100 per cent with exposure to sunlight for 10 minutes. Initial tests showed promising results in the deactivation of two coronavirus species, they said.

Their findings are published in ACS Nano.

Graphene is known for anti-bacterial properties. The researchers created a laser-induced form of graphene and tested it on E coli. It showed anti-bacterial efficiency of about 82 per cent. Most of the E coli were dead after 8 hours.

Initial tests on two human coronavirus species showed the graphene inactivated over 90 per cent of the virus in five minutes and almost 100 per cent in 10 minutes under sunlight.

The team also plans to test the graphene on the Covid-19 virus.

Source: City University of Hong Kong

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Explained News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd