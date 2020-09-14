scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, September 14, 2020
Top news

New research: Graphene mask inactivates coronaviruses under sunlight

Initial tests on two human coronavirus species showed the graphene inactivated over 90 per cent of the virus in five minutes and almost 100 per cent in 10 minutes under sunlight.

By: Explained Desk | New Delhi | September 14, 2020 10:34:29 am
Most carbon-containing materials can be converted into graphene using a commercial CO2 infrared laser system. (Source: City University of Hong Kong)

Researchers from the City University of Hong Kong have produced graphene masks with an anti-bacterial efficiency of 80 per cent, which they say can be raised to almost 100 per cent with exposure to sunlight for 10 minutes. Initial tests showed promising results in the deactivation of two coronavirus species, they said.

Their findings are published in ACS Nano.

Graphene is known for anti-bacterial properties. The researchers created a laser-induced form of graphene and tested it on E coli. It showed anti-bacterial efficiency of about 82 per cent. Most of the E coli were dead after 8 hours.

Initial tests on two human coronavirus species showed the graphene inactivated over 90 per cent of the virus in five minutes and almost 100 per cent in 10 minutes under sunlight.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The team also plans to test the graphene on the Covid-19 virus.

Coronavirus Explained
Click here for more

Source: City University of Hong Kong

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Explained News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement

More Explained

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

EXPRESS OPINION

Sep 14: Latest News

Advertisement