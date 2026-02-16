Govt to bring in AI tools in teaching: What is the plan, how it will work

Here’s how the Centre plans to involve AI tools in education through Bodhan AI.

Written by: Abhinaya Harigovind
5 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Feb 16, 2026 12:15 PM IST
BodhanNon-profit Bodhan AI will develop the Bharat EduAI Stack as Digital Public Infrastructure for education. (Photo: bodhan.ai)
Make us preferred source on Google

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan last week said the Centre will integrate AI tools in teaching from the next academic session at all levels, from pre-primary to higher education.

The effort is propelled by the launch of a not-for-profit company, Bodhan AI, at the Centre of Excellence in AI for Education last week. IIT Madras hosts this Centre of Excellence, which was a Budget announcement last year, with an allocation of Rs 500 crore.

Here’s how the Centre plans to involve AI tools in education through Bodhan AI.

What is Bodhan AI going to do?

The company will develop the Bharat EduAI Stack as Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) for education. DPI is a digital system that can provide access to services on a large scale, like UPI (Unified Payments Interface) for payments.

The company will work on research to build AI capabilities for Indian languages, and develop assets like automatic speech recognition and speech synthesis. Applications will then be built, with the aim of taking them to schools and other institutions through collaborations with state governments.

With this, it hopes to work with edtech companies.

“Putting these assets in the open by itself is not going to solve the problem…These models have to be deployed on a sovereign infrastructure where now you can just plug in these models into your existing edtech solutions. You already have an existing edtech solution for measuring oral reading fluency in English. If, at Bodhan AI, I have developed a speech diagnostics model for Hindi, can you just plug that into your existing solution and now start distributing it to Hindi medium schools…We can host it on an AI infrastructure and try to provide it at cost,” Prof Mitesh Khapra from IIT Madras said during a conclave held by the Education Ministry this week.

He added: “On top of this, we as well as others can build applications. This is where the tech players come in. You build solutions, integrate our models, our technology with your solutions, enhance them, and distribute. We’ll do randomised control trials in a large number of schools… The last mile delivery is where we would rely on government partners, the different education bodies, both within the Union government and state governments. There are many tech players today building these solutions. But they are all plugging in models that are not Indian. They are relying on the ChatGPTs or the Geminis of the world”, Khapra said.

What sort of AI tools are likely?

Story continues below this ad

Prof V Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, said that the focus of the tools will be on personalised learning for the student, assistance for teachers and parents to make interventions, and for the administration to determine how districts or schools might be faring and take policy decisions.

“As a child, I need to understand…in my mother tongue…where I am going wrong, so that I can correct myself. We want AI to be able to do this,” Kamakoti said.

For the student, this can mean voice-based exercises on a phone, tablet, or laptop, with feedback or reports that will be provided to the teacher. The AI tool can then recommend exercises or personalised worksheets that the teacher can use with the student for improvement.

“If the child asks a question, the model should answer. This is all about language models. The way AI can help in education is predominantly language…the ability to understand and interpret that language. It should be multilingual,” Prof Kamakoti said.

Several such tools already exist. What next?

Story continues below this ad

With the conclave last week, IIT Madras examined the existing landscape of edtech companies, their work and reach, Prof Kamakoti said.

“What the Bodhan AI company will now do is build the basic blocks. A sovereign model will be built –the digital public infrastructure. If one of these edtech companies wants to deploy a tool, we will have the basic infrastructure for them, and they can build on it. We are to become a basic technology provider, and application aggregator. Then we go to a state government or district, and these models can be deployed in schools. Impact can be studied,” he said.

In addition to the funds that have already been allocated in the budget, funds will come in through the start-ups and governments that are using the system. “The state governments will pay some maintenance costs. The start-ups will also give some equity in return for the services. After a point, it will become like the Linux operating system…taken over by the community,” Prof Kamakoti said.

What are the concerns?

“We should be very careful about the data. Anything that the student puts in or writes is their personal data. We need to see that there is absolutely no data storage in a public forum. But it can be stored within a device that the student will use,” Prof Kamakoti said.

Story continues below this ad

As for screen use, he pointed to the use of voice-based tools.

While Khapra said that “we will be grounded in the government policy framework of the NEP 2020”, Karthik Mahadevan Mohanakrishnan, the COO of Bodhan AI, added that the research and tools will be based on NCERT and SCERT frameworks.

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Explained
Ahead of Ind vs Pak T20, revisiting debate over Usman Tariq's bowling action
Pakistan's Usman Tariq
Nikhil Gupta pleads guilty: How the US drew links between Pannun plot and Nijjar's killing
Nikhil Gupta
A timeline of the assassination plot that led to Nikhil Gupta's guilty plea
nikhil gupta
Expert Explains | ‘Using AI effectively for climate requires targeted systems, not just larger data centres’
AI data centre boom electricity
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Union budget 2026
Announced in Union Budget, AI-powered Bharat-VISTAAR set to be launched tomorrow
India vs Pakistan is the biggest rivalry in cricket, they say. Except it hasn't been a rivalry for years now. And Sunday night showed why. (AP Photo)
Pakistan left with no answers as once-great rivalry with India becomes one-sided debacle
Shah Rukh Khan with his family -- Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan, AbRam Khan, and Gauri Khan -- at the premiere of The Ba***ds of Bollywood.
Exclusive | Shah Rukh Khan says his kids are 'my biggest critics': 'My family is my North Star who keep me grounded'
kareena karisma babita randhir Kapoor
Randhir Kapoor joked about asking Kareena Kapoor-Karisma to adopt him after leaving them, wife Babita to fend for themselves
Upon suspicion, the startup reached out to the candidate's previous employer
'Lied about everything on resume': Startup founder shares how one fake hire cost him Rs 2 lakh
The breakthrough moment came when the device generated neutrons
Meet this 12-year-old Dallas prodigy who built a nuclear fusion reactor in his playroom
India vs Pakistan T20 world Cup
T20 World Cup: India has mastered the art of winning T20 matches
India vs Pakistan is the biggest rivalry in cricket, they say. Except it hasn't been a rivalry for years now. And Sunday night showed why. (AP Photo)
ICC T20 World Cup: Pakistan left with no answers as once-great rivalry with India becomes one-sided debacle
On building public AI, governments must be tactical but remain flexible
On building and funding public AI, governments must be tactical, but remain flexible
Pakistan's Usman Tariq
Ahead of Ind vs Pak T20, revisiting debate over Usman Tariq's bowling action
menopause
Gynaecologist says irregular periods don’t equal menopause: 'Pregnancy can still happen during peri menopause'
AI impact summit
India AI Impact Summit 2026 LIVE Updates: Global AI meet to begin in New Delhi today
Advertisement
Must Read
T20 World Cup: India has mastered the art of winning T20 matches
India vs Pakistan T20 world Cup
ICC T20 World Cup: Pakistan left with no answers as once-great rivalry with India becomes one-sided debacle
India vs Pakistan is the biggest rivalry in cricket, they say. Except it hasn't been a rivalry for years now. And Sunday night showed why. (AP Photo)
Jasprit Bumrah masterclass in Colombo: the fast bowler Pakistan wishes they had produced
But great fast bowlers take the surface out of the equation. Like Bumrah. (AP Photo)
India AI Impact Summit 2026 LIVE Updates: Global AI meet to begin in New Delhi today
AI impact summit
AI Impact Summit 2026: Full guide to dates, venue, and agenda; How to register
AI Impact Summit
Meta plans to upgrade AI glasses with facial recognition in major policy shift: Report
Meta’s Ray-Ban smart glasses, powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon AR1 chip, hint at a future where wearables play a central role in how we interact with AI. (Image: Anuj Bhatia/The Indian Express)
Gynaecologist says irregular periods don’t equal menopause: 'Pregnancy can still happen during peri menopause'
menopause
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
'Lied about everything on resume': Startup founder shares how one fake hire cost him Rs 2 lakh
Upon suspicion, the startup reached out to the candidate's previous employer
Meet this 12-year-old Dallas prodigy who built a nuclear fusion reactor in his playroom
The breakthrough moment came when the device generated neutrons
He failed Class 10th, now his Rs 125 'rooftop classroom' has caught the eye of Sridhar Vembu
Despite the noise, Rohit Kumar was determined and won hearts with his simple science lessons
Bryan Johnson is quitting social media for 36 hours; he wants you to join him too
Bryan Johnson announced that he would log off social platforms for 36 hours and urged others to try the same
A 6-year-old was told her disabilities would 'hold back' the Girl Scouts; now, she’s on the verge of a world record
Pim’s family promoted her efforts through Facebook and TikTok
EXPRESS OPINION
On building and funding public AI, governments must be tactical, but remain flexible
On building public AI, governments must be tactical but remain flexible
President of Switzerland on India’s AI summit: Can we make Artificial Intelligence more equal, together?
President of Switzerland on India’s AI summit: Can we make Artificial Intelligence more equal, together?
Ashok Gulati writes: On agriculture, India-US deal opens doors with caution, and with quota systems
Trade pact opens doors with caution, and with quota systems, in agriculture
Feb 16: Latest News
Advertisement