Explained: Government’s GST collections in May remain above Rs 1 lakh crore

Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections stayed above the Rs 1 lakh crore mark in May, rising 6.7 per cent from Rs 94,016 crore collected in the year ago period, data released by government showed Saturday.

Advertising

The gross collection in May at Rs 1,00,289 crore is, however, lower than the highest level of Rs 1,13,865 crore collected in April.

The revenue in May, 2019 is only 2.21 per cent higher than the monthly average of Rs 98,114 crore of GST revenue in financial year 2018-19, the finance ministry said.

The compliance rate improved slightly, with 72.45 lakh GSTR-3B returns being filed in the month of May, higher than 72.13 lakh in April.

Advertising

“The total gross GST revenue collected in the month of May, 2019 is Rs 1,00,289 crore, of which CGST is Rs 17,811 crore, SGST is Rs 24,462 crore, IGST is Rs 49,891 crore and Cess is Rs 8,125 crore,” Finance Ministry said in a statement.

An amount of Rs 18,934 crore has been released to the states as GST compensation for the months of February-March, 2019.

Tax experts said the trend in GST collections indicates revenue stabilisation but lower than expected revenue will lead to more compliance related measures by the government. MS Mani, Partner, Deloitte India said, “The trend in collections indicates revenue stabilisation, however since this is short of the targets, more focus on compliance and anti-evasion can be expected by businesses.”

Pratik Jain, Partner and Leader, Indirect Tax- PwC India said, “While the collection has crossed 1 lakh crore mark, it’s only 2.2 per cent higher than average monthly collection of FY 18-19. As the projected GST collection for FY 19-20 is around 20 per cent higher than FY18-19, the government would need to explore immediate measures to garner more revenue or taper down the projection in the upcoming budget.”

GST collections have been under strain, with the Central government even revising down its Budget target for 2018-19. GST targets have been challenging in view of a slew of relief measures and rate cuts that have been estimated to create a dent of Rs 80,000 crore a year along with revenue loss due to leakages and tax evasion.

Measures to plug evasion and simplify compliance are already on the anvil. The GST council has constituted committee to explore introduction of electronic invoices (e-invoices) through Goods and Services Tax (GST) portal and has also set up two sub-groups to look into the policy and technical aspects, such as turnover threshold and mode of generation, for e-invoice generation by businesses.