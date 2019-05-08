At Google I/O 2019, the stress was on privacy: Here’s what is changing

At Google’s annual I/O developer conference, which is taking place in Mountain View, California, ‘user privacy,’ was clearly the message that the company wanted to highlight, even as it showcased products which seek to offer convenience in exchange for more personal information.

Google, which has long faced criticism for the amount of user data it collects and how it has built an advertising juggernaut on the basis of this, was keen to showcase that it values user privacy. “People have clear meaningful choices around their data,” CEO Sundar Pichai said. “We strongly believe that privacy and security are for everyone, not just the few.” He made it clear Google wanted to do more for users, but with less data over time.

Federated Learning

Google’s prowess in machine learning is acknowledged, especially with its Assistant, which is all set to get faster and more efficient. But one of the issues is that machine learning models as employed by Google, collect raw data from the phone. For instance, requests made to the Google Assistant are sent back to the cloud for processing and stored there.

Pichai said Google was looking at a new approach to machine learning, calling it Federated Learning, wherein they would not collect raw data from the device. Rather, he said the idea would be to ship machine learning models directly to the phone. Each phone would then update this ML model, which is then sent to the cloud.

The entire updated global model will then be sent back to each device, and results in improvements with on-device execution of these tasks, rather than collecting data from the phone. Keep in mind that with machine learning models, the more the data that is fed to the model or network, the more it improves. Google Assistant, which is present on nearly all Android phones, relies on machine learning models for its intelligence.

It looks like Google will start doing more of this data crunching on the device itself, rather than sending everything to the cloud. Though it did not make it clear by when this ‘Federated Learning’ approach the norm across its products. Google’s Gboard is using this approach for next word prediction.

Making it easier to track privacy settings

Google will make easier for users to see the kind of data they have saved across its major products with the new account settings. In the new settings, the Google Account Profile picture will appear in the top right corner across products like Gmail, Drive, Contacts and Pay.

Users will be quickly able to access privacy controls by just tapping on their picture and following the link to their Google Account. This one-tap access will roll out to more products including Search, Maps, YouTube, Chrome, the Assistant and News.

Further, Google will make it easier for users to manage their data in Google Maps, Google Assistant and YouTube. Google said it will let users review and delete location activity data directly in Google Maps app itself.

Auto-deletion of data

Google has confirmed that it will let users choose a time limit for the amount of time their ‘Location History’ and ‘Web & App Activity’ data will be saved with the service. The options will range from three months or 18 months. After this time period, the data will be deleted automatically.

So for example if one chooses to keep the data for 18 months, then after that time period, all data in this category is automatically deleted. The new control is already available for ‘Web & App Activity’ in the Google Account settings and will be coming to Location History next month.

Incognito mode on Google Maps

An Incognito mode is coming to products like Maps and Search. The feature is already part of its popular Chrome browser and YouTube. When Incognito mode is turned on in Maps or in Search, a user’s activities will not be saved to their Google Account, thus making the experience more private. On Maps, this will mean places one searches for or looks for directions will not get saved to the Account in the Incognito mode.

Android Q and privacy

The Android Q operating system will have improved location privacy and will let users restrict how long an app gets to access location data. In comparison, Apple’s iOS has several settings for location data, where a user can choose from Never, All the Time to only when they use the app for this particular information.

Android Q will be going for a similar approach letting users restrict location data access to apps depending on their preference. So in Android Q, users will be able to ensure that an app does not have access to their location data at all times.

Chrome and privacy

Chrome browser will come with improved cookie controls for better user privacy. Cookies are used to track browsing activity across the web to serve personalised content and ads by third-parties and advertisers. Chrome will provide users with more transparency about how sites are using cookies, as well as simpler controls for these cross-site cookies.

Developers will need to explicitly specify which cookies are allowed to work across websites, and which ones are being used to track users. This will help users clear such tracking cookies from their browser history to enhance privacy. However, the features will be previewed later in the year.

Ads and transparency

Google will disclose new information about ads published on its properties and those of its publishing partners. It will do this via an open-source browser extension that will work across different browsers.

Using this extension will let users see new information, including the names of other companies that were involved in the process, which resulted in an ad being shown to the user. The browser extension will also surface the factors used to tailor an ad to a user, explained Google’s blog post on the matter.