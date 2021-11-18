Explained: As Goa polls approach, why mining has become a hot topic for political parties

Mining, which was an important livelihood in Goa along with tourism, came to a standstill after a Supreme Court order in 2018. Mining activity in the state, however, stopped in 2012 as the issue of illegal mining was under litigation. A sector that has been awaiting revival is now among the top poll issues in Goa, with every political player offering to restart it.

Why did mining stop in Goa?

While mining concessions for iron ore and manganese ore were granted in perpetuity under the Portuguese rule in Goa, after the state’s liberation in 1961, they were turned into mining leases that expired in 2007.

When mining activity continued beyond 2007, the Goa Foundation filed a PIL against the “illegal mining”.

In September 2012, the Union Ministry of Environment and Forests kept the environmental clearances granted to these lease holders in abeyance, and the Goa government suspended mining activities.

In 2014, the Supreme Court allowed conditional resumption of iron ore mining, capping annual extraction to 20 million tonnes.

In 2015, the Goa government renewed 88 of these leases that were again challenged in the apex court and struck down in 2018, after which there has been no mining activity in the state.

The Goa government’s review petition against the 2018 order was also dismissed by the top court in July.

Mining ban in Goa: How many people were affected due to this?

In its 2014 ruling, the SC recorded the submission of the senior counsel appearing for 33 village panchayats in Goa that 1.5 lakh people were directly employed in mining, a claim that was contested by the Goa Foundation.

Using various resources and methodologies, including replies to questions raised in the Goa legislative Assembly, the Goa Foundation had said about 7,000 were rendered unemployed as a result of the ban on mining.

What has the ruling BJP done to restart mining in Goa?

In March, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said in the Assembly that the state government will recover its dues from mine owners as indicated in the Justice M B Shah Commission Report on illegal mining in the state. The commission was set up by the central government in 2010.

Sawant said the state government had filed an affidavit in the High Court of Bombay at Goa and the Special Investigation Team (SIT) appointed to probe the matter had so far filed 16 FIRs — chargesheets had been filed in eight, two were under investigation, three were transferred and two quashed.

“The SIT is on track,” Sawant had said.

He said the Directorate of Mining and Geology had recovered Rs 16 crore, and trials in the rest of the cases were ongoing. “Recovery notices have been issued. It is going on for the last two years,” Sawant had said.

What have other political parties promised to do to revive Goa’s mining sector?

Congress: On his visit to Goa on October 30, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met mining dependents, among others, to give an ear to their grievances.

“I met fishermen, they said the railway line is being doubled. Goa is becoming a coal hub, mining-affected people also came to meet me, mines have been shut, lakhs of people have suffered. They said the same person will get the mines. They will be given to that one person by Delhi. Who stands to benefit from the coal hub that Goa is becoming? Is it the people of Goa? Airport, ports, mining, doubling of railways, all for Adani, then what do the people of Goa get?” Gandhi had said.

Aam Aadmi Party: The party that drew a blank in the 2017 Assembly polls in Goa, has promised to restart mining in six months if voted to power. AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal has also announced that until mining jobs are restored, households dependent on it will get an unemployment allowance of Rs 5,000 a month.

Trinamool Congress: The latest entrant in Goa’s political landscape has thrown its weight behind a roadmap prepared by the Goa Foundation for the revival of mining in Goa.

The Goa Foundation’s ‘mining manifesto’ calls for sweeping reforms in regulation: recovery of Rs 35,000 crore in dues from losses due to illegal mining; transparent and competitive bidding for extraction of ores; safeguarding of revenue by sale of ores by a state-run body; and ensuring that dividends from the revenue are paid to the people of Goa. The plan also entails monitoring the sale of ores in stockyards through CCTV cameras and electronic documentation, and generation of employment through restoration of the mining area.

