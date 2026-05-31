Lions have died in Gujarat’s Gir due to a suspected infection. An Expert Explains why this isn’t an emergency

In Gujarat’s Gir region, eight lions, including cubs, have died due to a suspected Babesiosis infection caused by the Babesia parasite, the state’s Forest and Environment Minister Arjun Modhwadia said Friday (May 29). The state Forest Department has isolated lions residing within a 10-km radius of affected areas in Gir Somnath and Amreli districts as a preventive measure, while lions suspected to be affected were being treated, Modhwadia added.

Yadvendradev V Jhala, who is Senior Scientist at the Indian National Science Academy located at the TIFR – National Centre for Biological Sciences campus in Bengaluru, is one of India’s foremost wildlife scientists with experience in research on lions and tigers. He spoke to The Indian Express about how this infection is transmitted and how it impacts lions, and said that given the large population of lions in Gujarat, there is no emergency in addressing a few deaths and in managing wildlife populations.

How does the Babesiosis infection get transmitted to lions, or other wildlife? What are the typical symptoms and in what conditions does it cause fatality in lions?

Babesia (the parasite) is endemic and prevalent in low levels in livestock, wild ungulates (refers to large mammals with hooves), and even in lions, without causing mortality and without causing symptoms in most cases. Babesiosis is a tick-borne parasitic infection that lions and other wildlife can get from the bite of ticks infected with the Babesia parasite.

In nature, there is a host-parasite equilibrium, so that both co-exist, and this rarely needs an intervention. Wild ungulates such as chital, nilgai are typically the reservoirs of Babesia. Under nutritional, physiological stress or with other infections, it (Babesiosis) can cause mortality.

Babesia acts much like malaria. It is a protozoan, like Plasmodium, and it infects and ruptures red blood cells. The symptoms include lethargy, anaemia, enlarged spleen, and high fever. In conditions of stress, co-infections, or genetic predisposition, the infection can cause organ failures and mortality.

What is the emergency response required when there are suspected Babesia-linked deaths in lions? Do these kinds of episodes need intervention by authorities?

Natural processes are best left unmanaged in wild populations. As mentioned, wild animals are also reservoirs of several pathogens including Babesia. In nature, disease and hosts reach an equilibrium so that both coexist and rarely do need intervention.

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There is no need to treat wildlife, and there is no emergency in addressing a few deaths when we have a population of about 1,000 lions. In the case of lions, it would be always nice to spread the risk of epidemics like rabies, canine distemper that can cause catastrophic mortality. This can be done by having multiple un-connected populations (which would act as safety-net populations).

Based on your field experience, when have such episodes occurred in the past and which has been the most serious one, in terms of mortality among lions?

The epidemic in the lions of Serengeti (Africa) in the mid-1990s is a vivid example of mass mortality wherein almost one-third of the lion population died within three months. Asiatic lions cannot sustain such an epidemic, and an event like that would risk extinction.

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Asiatic lions are also genetically compromised due to a severe historical bottleneck (low genetic diversity) and therefore can easily succumb to disease outbreaks. This is all the more reason to establish several safety-net populations.

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Is this episode another reminder or wake-up call to translocate lions to another territory outside Gujarat to safeguard their conservation?

The only exclusive space for Asiatic lions is a 250 sq km national park in Gir. In all other parts of its range in Saurashtra including the Gir protected area, they share space with people and livestock and live off human subsidies.

In contrast, tigers occur in 11 countries and have 58 tiger reserves within India, each having a human-free space of 800-1,000 sq km. Conservation biology principles dictate that multiple populations have a much lower risk of extinction compared to any single population. Asiatic lions should be re-established as multiple populations across their historic range.