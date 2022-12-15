Gangster Vikas Lagarpuria detained: What is the multi-crore heist, involving two cops, he is accused in

The alleged mastermind of a multi-crore heist in Gurgaon and wanted gangster, Vikas Lagarpuria, was detained from Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport by the central intelligence agencies late on Wednesday after he arrived from Dubai.

The case, which began as a burglary in a housing society in August 2021, later expanded to allegedly involve a Delhi Police assistant Sub-Inspector, a Haryana police IPS officer and two doctors, and more than 15 accused, all allegedly brought together by a gangster.

What is the case?

A theft was reported to the Gurgaon police on August 21, 2021 by an employee of Alpha G Corp Management Services Private Ltd, which maintains project Gurgaon One, sector 84 at its flat/office in the society. In the FIR registered at Kherki Daula police station, the complainant had stated they had “collected money from customers for services rendered to them and kept it at the office”. The complainant said when they wanted to deposit the money in a bank on August 20, they found it had been stolen from the office.

In the initial FIR, the amount of money stolen was not mentioned. The case was then transferred to the crime branch and in a supplementary statement on August 26, the complainant said Rs 50 lakh was stolen on the night of August 3 from residents of a flat in the society. The complainant had also suspected the involvement of two company employees, Mohit Kumar and Parveen Singh, in the commission of theft, who were subsequently arrested.

More arrests and involvement of Delhi police ASI

On September 30, 2021, after an exchange of fire near the Gurgaon-Delhi border, the Gurgaon police arrested three men — Dara Singh, Amit alias Mitte, and Abhinav Sharma alias Chunnu — of a gang headed by Lagarpuria, who is suspected to have planned the theft through his henchmen.

One of the accused, Dara Singh, in his disclosure statement, named Assistant Sub-Inspector Vikash Gulia, who was posted with the Delhi Police special cell. In the statement, Singh claimed that after committing the theft, the money was handed over to the ASI, who, the police said, is a childhood friend of Lagarpuria’s; they both hail from the same village in Jhajjar.

ASI Gulia was subsequently arrested from a police training college in Wazirabad on October 8, 2021 for his alleged involvement in the theft.

Lagarpuria had roped in Gulia, whose part in the heist was to allegedly collect the stolen money and hide it at a safe place, the police said.

Probe transferred to Haryana STF, larger conspiracy revealed

With allegations surfacing of unaccounted black money and involvement of a senior police officer, the case was transferred to Haryana police Special Task Force on October 30, 2021 for further investigation. On November 9, 2021, STF arrested Sandeep alias Neetu and Dr Ashwani Kumar, who revealed the conspiracy in their disclosure statements, based on which police recovered Indian currency, gold and US dollars amounting to Rs 3.9 crore.

Police also arrested another key accused in the heist, Dr Suchender Jain Nawal and Dr Gurpartap Singh. Dr Nawal in his disclosure statement had named the then Gurgaon police DCP Dheeraj Setia. Nawal had claimed that he had paid a bribe to Setia to cover up the case.

As per Dr Nawal’s disclosure statement, he claimed that in July 2021, his friend Gurpartap Singh and Shyam Singh, who is an employee of Alpha G Corp company, came to his hospital and disclosed that Rs 30-40 crore of Alpha G Corp company has been kept in a company’s flat and if they succeeded in stealing the said amount, they would have a ‘stroke of fortune’.

The IPS officer Setia was suspended after the district court had put under scanner allegations against him. Police had invoked Prevention of Corruption Act against him.

On December 7, 2021 another accused Ravinder Dahiya alias Bittu was arrested and Rs 1.83 crore was recovered from him.

Police Probe

STF’s investigation has so far found that on the intervening night of August 3 and August 4, 2021, between 11pm and 3 am, at least six men including gangster Lagarpuria’s henchmen had broken into two flats of the tower, where money was kept, and decamped with at least Rs 30 crore cash in SUVs. Over Rs 5.8 crore cash including gold and foreign currency have been recovered by the police so far, with Income Tax authorities and the enforcement directorate also probing the source of money.

After receiving the tip-off about the money, the accused had rented a flat in the same society to pull off the heist. As per investigators, the accused transferred the cash on the same night in the car laden with money in two trips to the flat of an accomplice in Dwarka for safekeeping.

According to a chargesheet filed by STF, three representatives-cum-employees of the complainant company had recorded their statement before the police under section 161 CrPC, in which they had said that their company was intending to purchase a property in Gurgaon and for that purpose, a cash amount of Rs 30 crore had been kept at their company office.