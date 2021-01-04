Explained: From severe cold to rainfall, how is winter over North India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) identifies January and February as the winter months in the country. Except for the southern peninsular regions, winter is experienced over the rest of the country starting mid-December.

North and Northwest India saw a severe cold wave during the last 10 days of 2020, and the minimum temperature in Delhi on New Year’s Day fell to 1.1 degree Celsius. Thereafter, many places in the northern plains have had light rain, and it has snowed fairly heavily in the hills. In Delhi and the NCR region, it has rained on Sunday and Monday (January 3-4). Why has the weather been like this, and what will the rest of the winter be like?

In North India, severe cold to rain

This year, the season’s first cold wave gripped Delhi, Punjab, Rajasthan, Chandigarh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh along with parts of Uttar Pradesh, east Madhya Pradesh and Odisha around Christmas. The spell intensified towards the year-end and covered larger geographical areas, as the minimum temperature plunged below 5 degrees Celsius over most of these places.

Snowfall over the last two days has hit road and air traffic in Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh. Flight operations from Srinagar airport remained suspended on Monday. About 300 tourists were reported to be stranded at the Atal Tunnel in Rohtang in Himachal Pradesh.

How cold: Cold day, cold wave

Officially, a cold day is declared when the maximum temperature recorded over a place falls below 16 degrees, in the plains.

The IMD declares a cold wave when minimum temperatures show a departure of 5 to 6 degrees Celsius from normal. This also holds true, when the temperatures fall below 0 degrees, anywhere. A fall in minimum temperature below 7 degrees from normal is declared as a severe cold wave condition.

A transition in the weather over North India began after December 20. Two consecutive western disturbances crossed the extreme northern regions of India between December 24 and 29, leading to severe cold wave conditions.

In the plains, Churu in Rajasthan recorded minus 1.5 degrees Celsius, marking the coldest December day for the station since 2008. Likewise, Delhi (Safdarjung) reported 1.1 degrees on New Year’s Day, making it the second coldest start to the year in 15 years. Pahalgam recorded minus 9 degrees Celsius, whereas Jammu city recorded 2.9 degrees, on December 31.

There was dense fog in the northern states, especially in Punjab, Chandigarh, and Himachal Pradesh.

Forecast: What now in coming weeks

Since January 2, minimum temperatures across most places in the North have shown an increasing trend (see box). Light rainfall was reported at isolated places in the national capital, which recorded 14.8 mm till 8.30 am on Monday (24-hours). Qazigund, Banihal, Batote (in J&K), and Kumaon recorded 20 mm on the day.

The change in weather from extreme cold to wet was mainly due to the interaction between south-westerly winds and the prevailing western disturbances.

Cold conditions will prevail, causing heavy snowfall and rainfall over Jammu and Kashmir and areas along the western Himalayan regions, till January 6, with intense snow expected on Monday and Tuesday (January 4-5).

Scattered rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning is forecast over Punjab, Delhi, Chandigarh, north Rajasthan west Uttar Pradesh, and northwest Madhya Pradesh until Tuesday. Hailstorms are also forecast in these states during the next 48 hours.

Soon after the passing of the prevailing western disturbances, clear sky conditions will return, and lead to normal solar heating. This will allow cold northerly winds to set in over North India, as a result, Rajasthan, Haryana Punjab are set to experience cold to severe cold wave conditions after January 7.

Minimum temperatures on Jan 4, 2021