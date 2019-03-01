Explained: From pinch hitters to new-age marauders

The 90’s threw up the adrenalin-charged pinch hitters who shook up the cricketing world with their manic attacking. They weren’t expected to last long; they were the hit-and-run specialists who would push up the run rate, upset bowling plans and go back with the satisfaction of a job well done. It was spine-tingling then but it looks so outdated now.

What used to be a mere gif is a full-length movie now. Now they aren’t just pinching, they are shoving their bats down the throat of the opponents. Incredibly, they don’t slog. They have tamed the manicness without losing its aggressive soul. Those pinch hitters have now morphed into a new species who are placed with crazy demands: they have to last long, make relentless hitting seem almost risk-free and also finish the game.

This new mutant species is now redefining the game like never before. This controlled mayhem must be bewildering to the earlier generation of cricket fans since it goes against what was then the accepted wisdom. Even as a cricketing novice in the family would wonder aloud why a Romesh Kaluwitharana can’t carry on, they would be shut up with “saner” voices. “You can’t just keep hitting, it’s not sustainable, you will get out”. Fiery cameos were all one expected then.

Not every team had pinch hitters. England experimented with the aging Ian Botham in the 1992 World Cup, hoping he would be able to rewind the years. India tried to ape it by sending Kapil Dev as an opener in a World Cup game. He did hit a Eddo Brandes full toss for a six and then he got out.

Post Sri Lanka’s success, things started to organically evolve. In came the likes of Matthew Hayden and Adam Gilchrist for Australia, Saeed Anwar started to do it more consistently for Pakistan and India had Sachin Tendulkar and later Virender Sehwag. But even this lot, in the 2000’s, wasn’t cranking up as much and in the way the new-age marauders do. Some like Chris Gayle have continued to develop, absorb elements from T20 cricket, and have continued to grow their fangs.

Certain commonalities are emerging in this breed, ranging from Rohit Sharma to Jos Butler. They have somehow managed to embrace minimalism. They have taken the batting elements from a more conservative age – the stillness of the head, a startlingly fluid bat swing, minimal but precise footwork, the dare, and the confidence to keep doing it for a long duration. If there is one thing that stands out among all these hitters is this – they swing through the line as if they are hitting a stationary ball. It’s the chief trait among all the power hitters. No doubt, the flatter pitches have played a part but the will and vision to do what they do is remarkable.

History has shown that every new development was once considered an anomaly. No one tamed the capricious art of batting as well as Don Bradman. The averages started to increase even if none could come close to him of course. Len Hutton showed that even openers can be admirably consistent big scorers. Gary Sobers was the first 360 degree batsman, Javed Miandad revealed how to work the angles the best, the 80’s Aussies propped up running between the wickets as a most aggressive art. If 90’s was pinch-hitters era, then we are now in the age of most brutal marauders who do it nonchalantly – no sweat, no manicness, no slog but scientific hitting. What next?