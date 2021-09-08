New research: Fridge-free vaccine candidates made from plants & bacteria

September 8, 2021 8:10:26 am
Nanoengineers have developed Covid-19 vaccine candidates from plants or bacteria. They are also fridge-free — they do not need to be stored at extremely low temperatures.
The vaccines are still in the early stage of development, the University of California, San Diego said in a press release.
In mice, the vaccine candidates triggered high production of neutralising antibodies against SARS-CoV-2, the researchers have reported in a paper published in the Journal of the American Chemical Society.
The researchers created two vaccine candidates. One is made from a plant virus, called cowpea mosaic virus. The other is made from a bacterial virus, or bacteriophage, called Q beta.
The researchers used cowpea plants and E coli bacteria to grow millions of copies of the plant virus and bacteriophage, respectively, in the form of ball-shaped nanoparticles.
The researchers harvested these nanoparticles and then attached a small piece of the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein to the surface.
Source: UC, San Diego
