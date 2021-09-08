scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, September 08, 2021
Must Read

New research: Fridge-free vaccine candidates made from plants & bacteria

In mice, the vaccine candidates triggered high production of neutralising antibodies against SARS-CoV-2, the researchers said.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
September 8, 2021 8:10:26 am
Covid-19 vaccines are prepared during a vaccination campaign in Spain. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos, File)

Nanoengineers have developed Covid-19 vaccine candidates from plants or bacteria. They are also fridge-free — they do not need to be stored at extremely low temperatures.

The vaccines are still in the early stage of development, the University of California, San Diego said in a press release.

In mice, the vaccine candidates triggered high production of neutralising antibodies against SARS-CoV-2, the researchers have reported in a paper published in the Journal of the American Chemical Society.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The researchers created two vaccine candidates. One is made from a plant virus, called cowpea mosaic virus. The other is made from a bacterial virus, or bacteriophage, called Q beta.

The researchers used cowpea plants and E coli bacteria to grow millions of copies of the plant virus and bacteriophage, respectively, in the form of ball-shaped nanoparticles.

The researchers harvested these nanoparticles and then attached a small piece of the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein to the surface.

Source: UC, San Diego

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Explained News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement

More Explained

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

EXPRESS OPINION

Sep 08: Latest News

Advertisement