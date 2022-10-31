Former foreign secretary Vijay Gokhale is guest at Explained event today

The 20th party congress of the Communist Party of China has confirmed Xi Jinping as the General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CCP) for a third five-year term. President Xi’s confirmation as China’s supreme leader for a third term is a widely expected break with precedent since no leader of China since Mao Zedong’s death in 1976 has ruled for more than two terms.

What does that mean for China — its politics, economy, military and its people? What is its impact on global politics, at a time when geopolitics is in a state of flux and global norms are being disrupted?

What does that mean for India, which shares a long and contested border with China?

What does that mean for India’s neighbourhood, which has become a place for contestation for both New Delhi and Beijing?

To make sense of these developments and much more, Vijay Gokhale will be the guest at the Explained. Live session of The Indian Express on Monday.

Gokhale, who has served as India’s ambassador to China, retired as Foreign Secretary in 2020. During his 39-year diplomatic career, he has worked on China for the major part of his career either through diplomatic assignments in the country or looking after the bilateral relationship from the Ministry of External Affairs’ headquarters in New Delhi.

After his retirement, Gokhale has authored three books, The Long Game: How the Chinese Negotiate with India, Tiananmen Square: The Making of a Protest and most recently, After Tiananmen: the Rise of China.

Gokhale will be in conversation with Shubhajit Roy, Associate Editor of The Indian Express.

