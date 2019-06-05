Foreign Portfolio Investors: Net inflows into equities at Rs 75,000 crore in January-May; highest in 6 years

Softening of global crude oil prices and prospect of political stability seems to be playing big on the minds of foreign portfolio investors as they pumped in a net of Rs 75,000 crore in Indian equities in the first five months of this calendar, the highest since that seen in the corresponding period in 2013, when they Invested a net of Rs 83,205 crore between January and May.

While the FPI inflows started gaining momentum in February and March 2019 after US Federal Reserve decided to pause rate hikes following which money started to flow into emerging economies, the inflows sustained over the following months as uncertainty around political stability in India disappeared and it became certain the Narendra Modi led NDA will emerge victorious. What further helped the cause was sharp decline in crude oil prices.

The FPI bullishness on election outcome can be seen from the fact that in the seven trading days of May following the general election result outcome on May 23, they pumped in a net of Rs 12,398 crore.

In line with the strong FPI inflows, the benchmark indices too have risen sharply. Between February 1, 2019, and May 31, 2019, the benchmark Sensex at the BSE rose 4,123 points or 11.6 per cent to close at 39,714 on May 31. It however, crossed the 40,000 mark on Monday to close at an all-time high of 40,267. On Monday, FPIs had invested a net of Rs 2,351 crore into Indian equities.

In the same period, the rupee too has gained over 200 paise or nearly 3 per cent against the US dollar.

India’s attractiveness has also increased over the last one month following a sharp decline in the global crude oil prices. While crude oil prices had started inching up in April following US decision to withdraw waivers for imports from Iran and the prices went up to hit a near term high of $75.92 per barrel on April 30, 2019, it has since tempered down. As prices fell to levels of around $61 per barrel May 31 and have been trading around that level since then, it has emerged as a big positive for the Indian economy.

While a growing inflow of FPI money helps the rupee stand its ground against the dollar, a decline in crude oil prices further helps the cause. While India imports nearly 80 per cent of its oil requirement, RBI’s foreign trade data shows that India’s oil import bill of around $140 billion in FY’19 accounts for over one fourth (27 per cent) of India’s total imports of $513 billion during the year. Thus a fall in crude oil prices and stable currency augurs well for the Indian economy and increases India’s attractiveness for FPIs as an investment destination.

Experts feel that if the oil prices remain under control then along with the political stability that increases the chance of reform initiatives by the government, it may result in stronger inflows from FPIs. Rise in inflows have also strengthened India’s forex reserves and they stood at $419.9 billion for the week ended May 24, 2019. Rising forex reserves have led to an improvement in India’s import cover which has improved from 9 months in October 2018 to around 11 months in February, 2019. A decline in import bill improves the current account deficit.

In a recently released report, Care Ratings pointed that in the financial year 2019-20, FPI inflows could be in the range of $25 billion. “The improved sentiments post elections, low interest rate regimes in advanced economies and economic prospects the country holds when compared with other economies would result in higher foreign inflows into the domestic economy and markets,” said the report.

However, there are some internal and external challenges that India will have to navigate and the key would be trade war between US and China, a rebound in global crude oil prices and a slowdown in global growth. On the domestic front lower than expected normal monsoons, muted domestic consumption and private sector investments and liquidity pressures in the domestic NBFCs segment may emerge as a cause of concern.