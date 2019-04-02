Focus on poor, promise of delivery: What Congress manifesto says

“Congress will deliver” is the cover page promise of the Grand Old Party of India for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The title of the manifesto is an attempt by the Congress to contrast itself with the alleged failure of the BJP to deliver on its pre- and post-election promises.

The opposition has repeatedly criticised the BJP and the NDA government for resorting to jumlas or false promises before the last elections and thereafter.

Releasing the manifesto, Congress president Rahul Gandhi underlined that his party’s governments had delivered on the promise of farm loan waivers in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh soon after winning the Assembly elections last December.

The announcement regarding the minimum income guarantee plan for the poorest 20 per cent households of the country and the separate budget exercise for farmers in the manifesto signalled the Congress’s intent to stick to a narrative that is focussed on the poor, the farmers, and the country’s massive joblessness problem despite the BJP leadership’s attempt to steer the election discourse towards popular nationalism and stability.

However, aware that welfare expenditures being promised in the manifesto may generate apprehensions among markets and industry, Congress claimed that the document sought to marry “wealth and welfare”.