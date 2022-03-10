Five reasons behind Congress’ defeat in Uttarakhand

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to retain power in Uttarakhand, with its candidates leading in 48 out of 70 assembly seats. The Congress is ahead in 18 seats. It will be for the first time in the state’s history that a ruling power will be returning to power for a second consecutive term.

Here are the five reasons behind the Congress’ defeat in the state:

1) Even though the Congress, in its election manifesto, promised to keep the price of LPG cylinders below Rs 500, jobs, monetary allowance to five lakh families, better health facilities and 40 per cent reservation for women in government jobs, it appears people voted on the issues of national security, army welfare, and religious tourism.

2) The Grand Old Party appeared to have ticked all the right boxes in terms of managing infighting within the party and electoral promises, but it seems its national image diluted its chances of win in the state.

3) The BJP had a star list of campaigners. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in the state for at least three days, Home Minister Amit Shah, party president JP Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and even Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath held several rallies in the state ahead of elections. However, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi held fewer rallies in comparison.

4) The BJP accused the former Harish Rawat government of practising the politics of appeasement. During an election rally last year, Home Minister Amit Shah said the Congress, during its tenure, had allowed highways to be closed for namaz and had promised a Muslim University in the state. It appears that the BJP was able to get votes over these issues.

5) The image of the BJP being a pro-Army party and one that can promote religious tourism appeared to work in its favour in a state which has seen high participation in the Indian Army, and is dependent on religious tourism.