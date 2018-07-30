Films Division output: Six patriotic films in last five years, another six planned this year

Several of the films produced and proposed to be produced are on Mahatma Gandhi, the reply showed. (Express archive photo) Several of the films produced and proposed to be produced are on Mahatma Gandhi, the reply showed. (Express archive photo)

Over the last five years, Films Division, “the main film-medium organisation of the Government of India” has produced six films in English on patriotic themes, Lok Sabha was told Thursday. Responding to an unstarred question from BJP members Neelam Sonker and Gopal Shetty, Information & Broadcasting Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore also said Films Division has proposed to produce six films on patriotic themes in 2018-19. “Films based on the theme of patriotism are telecast from time to time by Doordarshan. So far 42 patriotic films have been telecast by various DD kendras in the last three years including the current year,” Rathore said. Several of the films produced and proposed to be produced are on Mahatma Gandhi, the reply showed.

Films (language: English) on patriotic themes produced by Films Division during the last five years

Jyotindranath Mukherjee

Teerth of Peace

Mere Bapu

Hamare Bapu

Pandit Motilal Nehru

Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel

Films on patriotic themes proposed to be produced by Films Division in 2018-19

Maharana Pratap

Tatya Tope

Life & Work of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar

Documentary film on different aspects of the personality and philosophy of Gandhiji

10-minute animation film on Gandhiji with the proposed title Mahatma — The Life Style Guru

Co-production of 3-minute film Mahatma Gandhi as Seen Through the Eyes of Children with Children’s Film Society, India, Mumbai

The MPs also asked “whether the excessive production of action films is casting adverse effect on the youth resulting in increase in crime graph”. The reply said: “As per the guidelines of certification of films for public exhibition, the Board of Film Certification shall ensure that anti-social activities such as violence are not glorified or justified, pointless or avoidable scenes of violence, cruelty and horror scenes of violence are primarily intended to provide entertainment and such scenes as may have the effect of desensitising or dehumanising people are not shown.”

