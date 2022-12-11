scorecardresearch
Sunday, Dec 11, 2022

Who could win the Golden Boot in World Cup 2022? Here’s a list of probables

England captain Harry Kane bagged the prize at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, where he scored six goals and led his team to the semi-finals.

golden boot(From L-R): Olivier Giroud (France), Lionel Messi (Argentina) and Kylian Mbappe (France) are the top contenders for the Golden Boot at FIFA World Cup 2022. (Ap & Reuters)

The 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar has entered the knockout phase, and one of the top honours players will be competing for is the Golden Boot, awarded to the player with the most goals in the tournament.

The number of assists by a player is considered in the case of a tie for goals scored. If players are tied on both counts, the winner is decided by who played the fewest minutes.

Don't miss |The improbable rise of the Croatian football team

England captain Harry Kane bagged the prize at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, where he scored six goals and led his team to the semi-finals.

Below is an overview of contenders in the race for top scorer at the 2022 World Cup:

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
This app encourages kids to get moving through games on their phonesPremium
This app encourages kids to get moving through games on their phones
SUVs bought with Nirbhaya Fund diverted to provide Y-plus security to Shi...Premium
SUVs bought with Nirbhaya Fund diverted to provide Y-plus security to Shi...
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu: Driver’s son steered to top in Himachal pas...Premium
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu: Driver’s son steered to top in Himachal pas...
Kiren Rijiju: Insider, OutsiderPremium
Kiren Rijiju: Insider, Outsider

Kylian Mbappe (France)

The 23-year-old Kylian Mbappe scored against Australia in his side’s opening Group D match and bagged a second-half double against Denmark as France booked their knockout spot.

France’s talisman failed to find the net as Tunisia recorded a famous upset in their final group match.

He added two more goals to his tally in a 3-1 win against Poland in the last 16, but was unable to score in France’s 2-1 quarter-final win over England.

Advertisement

Lionel Messi (Argentina)

The Argentina great is playing in what he has said is probably his last World Cup. The 35-year-old opened his account by burying a spot kick in a shock Group C loss to Saudi Arabia, before scoring and assisting Enzo Fernandez in an emotionally charged win over Mexico.

Messi scored in Argentina’s 2-1 win over Australia in the last 16, putting his side ahead after 35 minutes with a coolly taken low strike for his 94th international goal.

Also read |How France left England wondering what might have been

He also assisted a goal and scored in Argentina’s quarter-final win over the Netherlands.

Advertisement

The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner has enjoyed a trophy-laden career at club level, and his fans around the world are hoping he can finally help deliver a World Cup for his country this time around.

Olivier Giroud (France)

Giroud, 36, surpassed Thierry Henry to become France’s all-time top scorer when he netted his 52nd goal in 117 appearances for Les Bleus in their 3-1 World Cup last-16 win over Poland.

Best of Explained
Click here for more

He had drawn level with Henry on 51 after netting a double in France’s 4-1 win over Australia in their opening Group D game.

Giroud also scored in France’s 2-1 quarter-final win over England.

World Cup top goal scorer 2022: Golden Boot standings

PLAYER TEAM GOALS ASSISTS GAMES MINUTES

Kylian Mbappe France 5 2 5 387

Lionel Messi Argentina 4 2 5 481

Olivier Giroud France 4 0 4 317

Andrej Kramaric Croatia 2 0 5 348

Youssef En-Nesyri Morocco 2 0 5 391

Julian Alvarez Argentina 2 0 5 290

(Stats as of December 10)

First published on: 11-12-2022 at 04:51:47 pm
Next Story

World Cup exit leaves Southgate considering England position

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Explained
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
EXPRESS OPINION
Dec 11: Latest News
Advertisement
close