Farming under solar panels: Can agrivoltaics work in India without hurting crop yields?

The government this week announced plans to introduce agri-photovoltaics (PV) under the second phase of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha evam Utthaan Mahabhiyaan (PM-KUSUM), its flagship scheme to solarise irrigation. The approach combines solar power generation with crop cultivation on the same land, with the aim of allowing farmers to continue growing crops while earning additional income from electricity generation.

Speaking at the Agrivoltaics World Conference 2026 – ‘Powering the Global South’ in New Delhi on Wednesday, Union New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) Minister Pralhad Joshi said the approach could help address the shortage of land for solar projects while allowing farming to continue beneath elevated panels. Citing estimates, Joshi said around 30% of India’s 160 million hectares of cropland could be suitable for agrivoltaic projects.

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But how do agrivoltaics work, which crops can be grown under solar panels, and can the model be scaled up without affecting farm productivity or farmers’ incomes?

Not all crops suitable for agrivoltaics

Agri-photovoltaics (PV) involves installing solar panels on elevated structures over agricultural land, allowing farmers to continue cultivation underneath while generating electricity from the same plot. Technology-wise, photovoltaic is the same as that in conventional ground-mounted solar projects. The difference lies in the additional infrastructure required to elevate the panels and leave sufficient space for farming activities beneath them.

Earlier this week, Santosh Kumar Sarangi, Secretary at MNRE, had told the media that agri PV panels are installed at a height of around 3.5 to 4 metres above the ground to allow farmers to carry out routine agricultural operations, including the movement of machinery, without interruption.

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However, the additional civil and structural infrastructure makes agri-photovoltaic projects around 25-30% more expensive than conventional ground-mounted solar projects, Sarangi said. According to him, the potential capacity for agri-photovoltaics in India is estimated at 1-2 terawatts (TW) or 1000-2000 gigawatts (GW).

He also said that deployment of agri-photovoltaics will mainly help states which have less non-agricultural land by allowing large scale deployment of solar without compromising on food security requirements.

However, the government’s initial assessment studies show that while deployment of agri-photovoltaic is suitable for fruits and leafy vegetables, it has not been found suitable for crops such as rice and sugarcane.

Concerns over crop yields and farmers’ interest

With most of the agri-photovoltaic projects in India still at the pilot stage, the government faces the challenge of developing a policy framework that allows solar power generation to expand without compromising crop yields, soil health, or farmers’ livelihoods.

Speaking at the Agrivoltaics World Conference 2026 on Wednesday, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan flagged several issues that he said would need to be addressed before the approach could be expanded.

Over 85% of India’s farmers are small and marginal farmers, while the average landholding in the country is 0.96 hectare. He stressed that the policy must be designed to benefit small farmers and protect agricultural production.

Chouhan said the model must ensure that farmers do not lose control of their agricultural land or suffer a decline in crop production. Since most projects are still at the pilot stage, their impact on farming must be assessed before they are taken to scale, he said.

India’s diverse agro-climatic conditions also mean that a model suited to one region may not work elsewhere. “The model that will work in Rajasthan may not work in Manipur, Nagaland and Assam,” Chouhan said. While shade from solar panels could help crops in hotter regions by reducing heat stress, it could also affect the growth and yield of crops that require more sunlight. Scientists and experts must therefore understand local farming conditions, cropping patterns, the requirements of different crops before designing the policy, he added.

This would require assessing the crops grown, farming households’ income, sunlight and water requirements of different crops, and how farm workers and machinery would access the fields. The height and orientation of panels, as well as the spacing between them, would also need to be considered, the minister added.

Safeguards for farmers and farmland

He said agrivoltaic projects must be evaluated against conventional open-field cultivation to establish their actual benefits. He further said that any damage to soil or long-term productive capacity of farmland must not be overlooked while calculating the additional income from electricity generation.

He called for the policy to be tailored to local climatic conditions and the needs of different categories of farmers, including small and medium landholders. The assessment of farmers’ net gains must account for the full costs of the project, including installation, financing, maintenance, insurance, and equipment replacement.

The minister also flagged the need to establish clear arrangements for electricity procurement, transmission and timely payments to farmers. Farmer producer organisations, he said, could play an important role in developing viable business models and helping small farmers participate.

According to him, access to finance and transparent contracts tailored to farmers with different landholdings would be essential. The policy must also specify who would be responsible for repairing faulty equipment, what would happen if a company abandoned a project, and how disputes would be resolved when a lease or agreement ended or a farmer wished to sell the land, he stressed.

Responsibility for removing solar panels and restoring the land to a cultivable condition must be defined at the outset, he added.