Explained: As farmers intensify protests, why Dushyant Chautala is facing more attacks than ally BJP

Dushyant Chautala interacts with farmers in Sirsa. (File/PTI)

As farmers across the country rally against the Centre over three new farm laws, the states of Punjab and Haryana are witnessing large-scale protests. In Haryana, it is the deputy chief minister, the 32-year-old Dushyant Chautala, and his almost two-year old Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) that are facing more attacks than its bigger alliance partner in the state government, the BJP. On Tuesday, farmers from across various districts of Haryana gathered in Sirsa and gheraoed Dushyant’s residence seeking his resignation.

While the Opposition and farmers in Haryana have a common cause, their reasons for targeting Dushyant more than the BJP are quite different. A look at why Dushyant and JJP are in the line of fire:

Has Dushyant let down the farmers after allying with BJP to form government?

In 2017, Dushyant Chautala reached Parliament driving a green colour tractor to protest tweaking of certain rules related to the Motor Vehicles Act, which, he claimed, would increase the farmers’ woes. At the time, Dushyant had protested against labelling the tractor as just a vehicle and not an “agriculture vehicle”. He had termed the changes in MV rules as anti-farmers, saying the change in tractor’s status would mean the selling price of the vehicle will go up and farmers would have to pay a toll for using it to transport their goods. Dushyant’s action and the manner in which he raised farmers’ issues in Lok Sabha as the Member of Parliament from Hisar earned him huge following among the rural voters in Haryana.

What changed in three years?

Dushyant and the JJP are offshoots of the Om Prakash Chautala-led Indian National Lok Dal in Haryana. INLD, which had its major vote bank among the rural population of Haryana, was split after a rift between Om Prakash Chautala’s sons Abhay and Ajay, who decided to part ways politically. Led by his father Ajay Chautala, Dushyant and his younger brother Digvijay formed JJP in January 2019 – about 10 months before Haryana went to 2019 Assembly polls.

Right from the beginning, Dushyant and his party had stated that farmers and youth were their top priorities. The JJP repeatedly sought votes from Chautala clan’s traditional rural vote bank in the name of his great grandfather and former deputy Prime Minister of India Chaudhary Devi Lal, who remains one of the tallest farmer leaders in Haryana’s history.

However, ever since the union government mooted the three farm bills that were eventually passed in both the Houses, farmers went on the offensive against Dushyant for remaining silent on the matter. In fact, to their utter surprise, the deputy CM took a contrarian stance and defended the three farm legislations. While farmers expected him to leave his ministerial berth and participate in their protests, Dushyant joined the BJP in accusing the Congress of misleading the farmers.

Why is the Opposition attacking Dushyant and JJP?

In 2019 assembly polls, Haryana was heading towards a hung assembly. While BJP got 40 seats and Congress 31 – both without an absolute majority — JJP with 10 seats emerged as the kingmaker. Post-negotiations, Dushyant was given the deputy chief ministerial berth while one of his MLAs Anoop Dhanak was inducted as Minister of State as the BJP-JJP alliance came to power in the state. As of now, things are not that smooth even between the allies and also within both the parties. At least two MLAs of JJP, Ramkumar Gautam and Devender Babli, who used to be Dushyant’s confidants, have opened fronts against Dushyant. A few others are also likely to follow them if things remain as is. One Independent MLA, Balraj Kundu, withdrew his support from the government, accusing the BJP-JJP alliance of shielding the corrupt and failing to support the farmers. It was who led a large number of farmers to gherao Dushyant’s residence on Tuesday.

Interview: Haryana BKU Chief | ‘Dushyant Chautala should snap ties with ally BJP’

As farmers’ protest intensifies, the Congress is smelling an opportunity to destabilise the alliance government. Sources in Congress told The Indian Express that at least five of the BJP MLAs are in close contact with the Congress leadership. “They are waiting for Baroda bypoll to conclude. Of course, Congress is going to retain the Baroda assembly. But once the verdict is out, BJP’s days in Haryana are numbered”, a senior Congress leader said.

A similar situation is building up within JJP, too, where MLAs are said to be getting feelers from either INLD or Congress. Opposition thus sees Dushyant as a soft-target amid the ongoing farmers protest and is, therefore, cornering Dushyant and JJP more than the ruling BJP.

While the farmers’ anger is increasing, why did BJP fail to see it coming?

Despite promises like doubling farmers’ income, ensuring them MSP, disbursing highest-ever crop-loss compensation, the BJP in Haryana has failed to pacify the farmers. Right when three farm-bills were mooted to the time when the legislations were enacted, state party leaders failed to convey their advantages to the farmers. BJP’s state president Om Prakash Dhankar admitted that “there had been lapses on the part of the party in creating awareness about the bills or the legislations”.

📣 Express Explained is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@ieexplained) and stay updated with the latest

It is not that the BJP did not expect any resentment from the farmers. While addressing a press conference after the three bills were about to be moved in Parliament, Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar had categorically said that “Opposition will try and mislead the farmers, but they should let anybody mislead them and trust the government”.

If farmers’ protest intensifies further, will it impact Dushyant further?

Certainly. If the farmers’ protest intensifies, it will be a two-fold jolt for Dushyant for two reasons – one, because he represents the Jat community and second, because he based his entire political campaign on standing up for farmers’ cause. Although the next Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha elections in Haryana are still far, considering the track record of Haryanvis, they are likely to nurse their grudge against Dushyant. Several Jat leaders of BJP faced the wrath of their own community in 2019 assembly polls.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Explained News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd