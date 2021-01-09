Quixplained: Most countries support their farmers. Where does India stand?

Agriculture employs almost half of India’s population (44 per cent) despite contributing less than 15 per cent to the country’s GDP.

Farmers from several states have been camping at the borders of the national capital for over a month, demanding repeal of the recently enacted farm laws. The eighth round of talks between farmer unions and the central government remained inconclusive on Friday; unions insisted on the repeal of the laws, while the government asked them to “suggest an alternative other than repeal”.

Agriculture employs almost half of India’s population (44 per cent) despite contributing less than 15 per cent to the country’s GDP. So, how does the Indian government support its farmers as compared to other countries? A look at the data.

India vs the world: Farmer support India vs the world: Farmer support

What is Producer Support Estimate, and where does India stand globally? What is Producer Support Estimate, and where does India stand globally?

What is Consumer Support Estimate? What is Consumer Support Estimate?