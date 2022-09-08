How a 20,000 crore dispute over the property of Faridkot’s Maharaja drew to a close

With the Supreme Court bringing down the curtains on a 31-year-old royal dispute and an overdrawn legal battle involving properties worth over Rs 20,000 crore with the result favouring the two surviving daughters of Sir Harinder Singh Brar, the last ruler of the erstwhile princely state Faridkot, Punjab, the spotlight is back on the case.

Who was Sir Harinder Singh?

He was the last ruler of the erstwhile princely state of Faridkot in today’s Punjab. He was crowned Maharaja at the age of three in 1918 after the death of his father. From here onwards, the Council of Administration managed the kingdom for over 15 years. Harinder Singh was invested with power on October 17, 1934, and was the last ruler of Faridkot.

For Premium subscribers only | Express Eye: Once There Was a King

Born in 1915, the Maharaja studied at Atkinson College, Lahore, and was an outstanding student. He got married to Narinder Kaur, and they had three daughters — Amrit Kaur, Deepinder Kaur and Maheepinder Kaur — and a son, Tikka Harmohinder Singh. He faced the Praja Mandal Movement in 1938, seeking the establishment of a responsible government. In 1948, the States Ministry of Independent India compounded the State of Faridkot along with Patiala, Nabha, Malerkotla and Kapurthala to form PEPSU (Patiala and East Punjab States Union).

He died in 1989, leaving behind a dubious will that caused controversy over his assets, reportedly worth Rs 20,000 crores. While his son and wife died in a road accident in 1981, his daughter Maheepinder Kaur died in Shimla in 2001.

What was the dispute?

The bone of contention was Harinder Singh’s will. Executed in 1982, the will had bequeathed the properties to Meharwal Khewaji Trust. His daughters Deepinder Kaur and Maheepinder were to be trustees, along with others. His eldest daughter Amrit Kaur was excluded as the erstwhile Maharaja was stated to be upset with Amrit Kaur for having married an IPS officer against his wishes.

Who challenged the will?

His eldest daughter Amrit Kaur (now 83) challenged the will in 1991. At 19, she rebelled against her father’s wishes and married the police officer who was then employed with her father, causing the royal connection to be severed. Later, she engaged in a long-drawn legal battle staking her claim to her father’s property.

Her younger sister became the chairperson of a public trust that managed the property and she was a defendant in the suit. Amrit Kaur eventually reconciled with her father and was on his side when he passed away in 1989. After that, his will was out in open. It was in 1991 that she decided to fight it out in court.

Advertisement

What have the courts finally said?

As per the will dated June 1, 1982, ruled void by respective courts, all the movable and immovable properties belonging to the Maharaja were to be passed on to a trust. His daughters Deepinder Kaur and Maheepinder Kaur were named chairperson and vice-chairperson, respectively, of the trust. Amrit Kaur was left out.

The long legal battle went to the Chandigarh court. In 2013, a Chandigarh district court termed the will “dubious”. Later, the matter went to the High Court and in 2020, it upheld the lower court’s direction. The HC stated that the trustees conspired to fabricate the will which was “forged, fictitious, fabricated and shrouded in suspicious circumstances”. Later, Khewaji Trust challenged the HC order in the Supreme Court. The SC on Wednesday (September 7) also upheld HC’s decision.

What all was at skate?

Essentially, the famed riches of the erstwhile Maharaja, known to be passionate about aircraft, motorbikes and expensive cars. He owned four aircraft, including a Gemini M65, which are in the hangar of the Faridkot Palace. Among his fleet of 18 cars are a Rolls Royce, Bentley, Jaguar, Daimler and Packard.

Advertisement

The market value of the property is being assessed at Rs 20,000 crore. In 1984, the District Valuation Officer, New Delhi (appointed by the Government of India under Section 16-A of the Wealth Tax Act) valued the following: