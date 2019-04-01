Fact Check: ‘Mushrooms’ on Mars; do these count as evidence of life?

A new study, whose findings have been widely reported including by British tabloids such The Daily Mail and The Daily Express, claims to have found “evidence” — photographs that are supposedly of mushrooms — to support the hypothesis that life exists on Mars. It has led to interest because the photographs were taken by NASA rovers Curiosity and Opportunity. However, it has also been met with skepticism, and the paper itself concedes that the evidence is not proof.

The claim

Advertising

The study has been published in Journal of Astrobiology and Space Science. The five researchers include a microbiologist with Pondicherry University, Regina S Dass, while the other four are with institutions in the US and Italy. It looks at various kinds of “evidence”, including simulation studies on what species can survive in a Mars-like environment, besides the specimens that resemble fungi, “puffballs”, algae and lichens.

The study also proposes Earth as an “obvious source” of life on Mars. Citing previous studies, it states: “It is probable that solar winds striking, ejecting and propelling microbe-laden dust and debris in the stratosphere and mesosphere, deep into space… and microbes dwelling in rock ricocheted into space from Earth by meteor strikes, have repeatedly contaminated Mars and other planets… and vice versa.” Even spacecraft may have carried fungi or microorganisms to Mars, it suggests.

The paper states that 70 scientists, on invitation, judged the probability of the objects in the NASA images being lifeforms. It claims that a significant majority agreed “there is a high probability fungi and lichens may have colonized the Red Planet”.

Is it proof?

Advertising

The paper states: “Nevertheless, much of the evidence remains circumstantial and unverified, and the possibility of life on Mars remains an open question.” At another point, it states: “Similarity in morphology, however, is not proof.” Of six scientists and eight scientists who reviewed the paper, three rejected it.

Yet the paper argues that the evidence in total weighs in favour of biology.

In an article questioning the paper, the science news portal Science Alert referred to comments by various Reddit users, NASA’s own previous findings on these objects, and remarks by the researchers themselves. One Reddit user, Zeeblecroid, wrote: “There’s a community of self-proclaimed astrobiologists who use the same crackpot tricks (mostly misrepresenting mundane photos of basic geological features as hard evidence of life) and have been for decades.”

Science Alert refers to a NASA post in which the space agency describes such objects, discovered in 2004, as “blueberries” and concludes after analysis that they were composed of the iron oxide, hematite. NASA itself hadn’t responded to the new claims until the weekend.

Science Alert also quotes Regina Dass as saying: “We admit we don’t have a smoking gun. No photos of cells or cellular structure. There is no definitive proof, only a lot of evidence which shouts: Biology.”

Desert kangaroo rat… Whose ninja kick proved too much for rattlesnake

A SERIES of videos recently gone viral, shot with high-speed cameras and played in slow motion, show a tiny rodent, desert kangaroo rat, using acrobatic jumps and high-flying “ninja kicks” to evade strikes by a sidewinder rattlesnake. The desert kangaroo rat, or Dipodomys deserti, is one of several species of kangaroo rat native to western North America. The videos were shot in Arizona and were part of a study, published in Functional Ecology, that tracked interactions between radio-implanted sidewinder rattlesnakes (Crotalus cerastes) and kangaroo rats.

Desert kangaroo rats are barely a foot long and weigh a little more than 100g when full grown but can jump up to 9ft at speeds up to 10ft/s, or 10kph. The acrobatics in its erratic jumps, along with kicks to the rattlesnake’s head and at times the sand it flung into the predator’s face, helped it survive on several occasions. However, not every specimen studied made it. Out of 32 strikes by 13 rattlesnakes, 15 resulted in bites. Of the 15 bitten kangaroo rats, 8 survived and 7 were eaten by the rattlesnakes. Of the 17 misses, 6 were inaccurate strikes while the other 11 were accurate strikes but missed due to the kangaroo rat being able to move out of the way. These 11 strikes break up further into 7 kangaroo rats leaping out of the way, and 4 contorting their bodies in a way that the snake could not make contact.