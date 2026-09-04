Why facial recognition is a hit — and miss

Facial Recognition System (FRS) in a Delhi Police van parked near the Jantar Mantar protest site in July-end. (Express photo by Abhinav Saha)

Facial recognition systems analyse a person’s facial features from an image or video, convert them into a unique digital template, and compare that template against images stored in a database. If the similarity score crosses a predefined threshold, the system flags a potential match for further verification.

The Delhi Police’s facial recognition software places boxes around detected faces and compares them with images in police databases. In response to a Right to Information (RTI) request in 2022, the Delhi Police had revealed that it considered a match to be “positive” if its system showed an accuracy rate of 80 per cent.

In other words, the result is not, by itself, proof of identity.