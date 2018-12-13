Fact Check: In Chhattisgarh, first win for Leader of Opposition, one more Speaker loses

Since the formation of Chhattisgarh, the incumbent Leader of Opposition had been defeated in every Assembly election, while the incumbent Speaker had won only once.

Advertising

In 2018, the Leader of Opposition in the outgoing Assembly comfortably retained his seat, while the incumbent Speaker lost yet again. Chhattisgarh, which attained statehood in 2000, has now witnessed four Assembly elections since 2003.

Congress leader T S Singh Deo, Leader of Opposition in the 2013-18 Assembly, retained his constituency, Ambikapur, with a comfortable victory margin of 39,624 votes.

Although the first election in 2003 brought the BJP to power, the state’s first Leader of Opposition, Nand Kumar Sai (BJP), lost to incumbent Chief Minister Ajit Jogi (then Congress) from Marwahi. The next two Leaders of Opposition to lose, both Congress, were Mahendra Karma who finished third in Dantewada in 2008, and Ravindra Choubey who lost from Saja in 2013. Among Speakers, the latest to lose is Gaurishankar Agrawal, from Kasdol.

The only Speaker to win an election in Chhattisgarh was the first — Rajendra Prasad Shukla (Congress), from Kota in 2003. The next two elections brought defeat to BJP Speakers Premprakash Pandey in 2008 (Bhilai Nagar) and Dharam Lal Kaushik in 2013 (Bilha). Incidentally, Kaushik, the current state BJP chief, has won from Bilha in 2018.