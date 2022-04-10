Explained: What Imran Khan’s ouster means for India

It’s 10 April, 1973, that Pakistan’s parliament approved its Constitution. On April 10, Pakistan’s parliament passed the Opposition’s no-trust motion against Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, with 174 members in the 342-strong house voting in favour of the resolution.

This meant that Imran Khan is no longer the Pakistan PM.

From New Delhi’s perspective, here are seven important takeaways.

Pakistan’s democracy:

Pakistan’s democracy, a flawed one, is still a “guided democracy”. After a chaotic week of moving no-trust motions and Supreme Court judgements, the Pakistan parliament — after days of back and forth — was able to prevail and oust the incumbent government in Pakistan.

While this is the first time that a sitting PM in Pakistan has been voted out, that has been a normal occurrence in India. This means that democracy in Pakistan is gradually finding its feet.

Imran Khan’s downfall: Khan’s downfall is spectacular. He arrived as this unknown commodity from political perspective, since he didn’t belong to the mainstream political parties — either the Pakistan (Muslim League (Nawaz) or the Pakistan People’s Party. He held a lot of promise which meant that he did not carry any historical baggage. But that soon proved to be a mirage. And he became unpopular with each passing day.

* Army is still the shot-caller:

In Pakistan, the Army still calls the shots. The Pakistan Army had, as many in Pakistan say, “selected” Imran Khan to become the Prime Minister of Pakistan. But, as he became a baggage, he was dumped by the Pakistan Army. It means that no political leader can survive without the support of the Pakistan Army.

The Russia-Ukraine crisis:

The crisis between Russia and Ukraine was something that had a direct impact in Pakistan. Imran Khan, by going to Russia at the time of the Russian invasion, invited wrath and raised eyebrows across the world for his diplomatic naivete. This did not go down too well with the US, which reportedly asked him to not go to Moscow to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin. Islamabad’s calculus of going there cost Khan a lot.

The India factor:

India has always been a factor in Pakistan’s calculus. While India has been in and out of Pakistan’s political discourse, this time, Imran Khan praised India for its foreign policy, as he targeted Pakistan’s military establishment for its inept handling of its foreign and security policy. This is said to have irked Rawalpindi more than ever before.

Return of the Sharifs:

Four years ago, the Sharifs were defeated and were out of favour. By ousting Imran Khan, Nawaz Sharif’s brother Shehbaz Sharif has shown that he still holds the cards to get back in the game. He was the prime mover of the no-confidence motion against Khan, and has worked his way into getting the support from the Pakistan Army. Nawaz Sharif is still in London, but his brother Shehbaz Sharif remembered him a few times during his speech after the no-confidence motion ousted Imran Khan. Sharif has always been very positive about improving relations with India, but that could be difficult because of Imran Khan’s statements.

Chance for an opening with India:

Imran Khan had made it politically difficult for New Delhi to open channels, as he had personally attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP-RSS combine in the last two -and-half years. His ouster makes it relatively easier for New Delhi and Islamabad to open their conversations diplomatically.